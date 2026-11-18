MENAFN - Khaleej Times) Prince William received a Bollywood welcome during his visit to Dharma Productions in Mumbai on November 18, where he was greeted by filmmaker Karan Johar and actors Kareena Kapoor Khan and Saif Ali Khan.

The Prince of Wales visited the production house on the third day of his India tour, spending time with some of the country's biggest film personalities.

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Photos and videos from the visit showed William meeting Karan, Kareena and Saif before posing for photographs together.

The royal was also treated to a special Bollywood dance performance featuring songs from Karan's 2001 film Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham, including Bole Chudiyan and Shava Shava.

According to the news agency PTI, William spent around 45 minutes at the production house's office in the suburb of Andheri, where he also met Dharma Productions CEO Apoorva Mehta.

During the visit, the prince learned more about India's film industry and discussed opportunities for collaboration between Indian and British filmmakers.

The visit comes as William and Kate Middleton conclude their three-day trip to India, which began on November 16.

The couple travelled to Mumbai for the 2026 Earthshot Prize ceremony, held on November 17, which recognised projects working to address environmental challenges.

Their engagements included meeting environmental innovators, visiting local organisations and learning about initiatives focused on sustainability.

Earlier in the trip, William also took the wheel of an electric rickshaw developed by Mahindra Last Mile Mobility, one of this year's Earthshot Prize finalists, with Kate seated behind him.

While William visited Dharma Productions, Kate attended a separate engagement focused on maternity and childcare.

The royal couple are also expected to visit New Delhi as part of their trip, where they are scheduled to meet Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

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