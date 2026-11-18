MENAFN - The Peninsula) Deepak John | The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: Romanian companies seeking to expand their presence with promising prospects for investment and business partnerships across a range of promising sectors.

The opportunities were discussed during a meeting hosted by Qatar Chamber (QC) yesterday for a high-level Romanian business delegation led by Minister of Economy, Digitalization, Entrepreneurship and Tourism of Romania H E Daniel-Catalin Zamfir.

Addressing the meeting, QC First Vice Chairman Mohamed bin Ahmed bin Twar Al Kuwari highlighted the significant potential for further growth in Qatar-Romania economic and trade relations, identifying several sectors offering promising opportunities for bilateral cooperation.

These include energy, infrastructure, construction, agriculture, food security, information technology, tourism and industry.

Describing Romania as an important economic partner, he stressed the need to strengthen engagement between the two countries' private sectors through increased exchanges of trade delegations, joint exhibitions and virtual business-to-business (B2B) meetings.

He noted that Qatar's continued economic growth, competitive investment environment and business-friendly legislative incentives offer attractive opportunities for Romanian companies seeking to expand into the Qatari market.Minister of Economy, Digitalization, Entrepreneurship and Tourism of Romania H E Daniel-Catalin Zamfir and QC First Vice Chairman Mohamed bin Ahmed bin Twar Al Kuwari with other officials during the meeting.

These efforts, he added, are aligned with Qatar National Vision 2030 and the Third National Development Strategy, which aim to promote economic diversification and strengthen the country's position as an attractive destination for investment.

He invited Romanian business community and investors to explore the Qatari market, establish commercial partnerships and identify new opportunities for trade and investment. He also encouraged Qatari companies to explore Romania's growing market and consider potential investment and partnership opportunities.

For his part, Minister Zamfir reaffirmed Romania's interest in expanding economic relations with Qatar, particularly in industry, energy, infrastructure and logistics.

He said the visiting delegation comprised leading Romanian companies interested in establishing joint ventures and developing business partnerships with their Qatari counterparts.

The Minister also highlighted Romania's strategic position within the European Union, describing it as an attractive gateway for businesses seeking access to major European markets. He identified industrial and technological projects, energy storage and raw materials processing as priority areas offering investment opportunities for Qatari companies.

In a move to strengthen business engagement, Zamfir proposed organising a major Qatari-Romanian business forum in Romania next year. The proposed event would bring together leading companies from both countries to explore investment prospects, establish connections and discuss potential joint projects.

He further highlighted Romania's ambitions to develop its position as a major distribution and logistics hub, while pointing to the country's expanding tourism industry as another area offering considerable potential for Qatari investors.

For his part, President of the Romanian Chamber of Commerce and Industry Mihai Daraban said the Romanian delegation represented prominent companies interested in establishing commercial links with Qatari businesses in sectors including energy, petrochemicals, shipping, artificial intelligence and energy storage expressed hope that a Qatari business delegation would visit Romania in the near future to explore the country's investment landscape.

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Daraban also highlighted Romania's geographical and strategic advantages as an investment destination on the Black Sea, noting that its major ports provide access to important regional and international markets.

The meeting underscored the shared interest of Qatar and Romania in expanding private sector cooperation, with both sides seeking to translate growing economic ties into concrete investment projects and long-term business partnerships.

The meeting was also attended by the Ambassador of Romania to Qatar H E Daniel Tanase alongside a number of business owners, senior officials and company representatives from both countries; Qatar Chamber Board Member Shaheen bin Lahdan Al Muhannadi, and Acting General Manager Ali Bu Sherbak Al Mansori.