MENAFN - The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha. Qatar: The Qatari Businessmen Association (QBA) hosted a high-level Romanian economic delegation led by H E Daniel-Catalin Zamfir, Minister of Economy, Digitalization, Entrepreneurship and Tourism.

The delegation included the President of the Romanian Chamber of Commerce and representatives of several leading Romanian companies across a range of sectors. The two sides discussed ways to strengthen trade and investment ties between the two countries and explored new partnerships between the Qatari and Romanian private sectors.

The meeting was attended by Sheikh Faisal bin Qassim Al Thani, QBA's Chairman and QBA Board Members Sheikh Nawaf Bin Nasser Al Thani and Saud Omar AlMana and QBA members, Maqbool Habib Khalfan, Abdulsalam Issa Abdulsalam, and Dr. Jaffar Al Sarraf, along with representatives of member companies and QBA General Manager Sarah Abdallah.

The discussion during the meeting covered cooperation in oil and gas, ports, logistics, construction, technology, tourism and food processing, as well as opportunities for joint investment and the exchange of expertise between Qatari and Romanian companies.

At the beginning of the meeting, Minister Zamfir said Romania is keen to develop its economic and investment relations with Qatar. He stressed the Romanian government's wish to work directly with QBA members and to draw on the expertise and investment capacity of Qatari business groups.

The minister said the delegation's visit to Doha reflects the importance Romania places on partnering with Qatar's private sector. He noted that the delegation includes representatives of major Romanian companies in strategic sectors, led by port management and operations, oil and gas, logistics, technology and construction.

The minister also stressed that these companies, bring advanced technical and industrial capabilities and are looking to build trade and investment ties with Qatari counterparts, opening the door to joint projects and the transfer of expertise and technology.

The minister extended a formal invitation to QBA to take part in a business forum and exhibition to be held in Romania in April 2027. He described the event as a key opportunity to connect directly with the Romanian business community, review available projects and investment opportunities, and explore new economic partnerships.

Sheikh Faisal bin Qassim Al Thani, QBA Chairman welcomed the minister and his delegation, saying economic relations between Qatar and Romania hold strong growth potential, given the diversity of investment opportunities and the complementary strengths of the two economies.

Sheikh Faisal noted that Qatar's private sector has grown significantly over recent decades and national companies and business groups, have built extensive experience in delivering and managing major projects and have played an active role in Qatar's modern economic and urban development, including its infrastructure and vital facilities.

And added“Qatar enjoys a world-class infrastructure, an attractive investment environment and a distinguished strategic location that reinforces its position as a regional hub for business and investment.

National companies have delivered major projects in construction, infrastructure, real estate, industry, trade and services, and through this experience they have gained the technical, managerial and investment expertise that now qualifies them to compete and expand in international markets

He also added that Qatari business groups are no longer confined to the domestic market.

Many now hold a diverse range of international investments and partnerships and have the capacity to study and execute projects abroad across multiple sectors.

The President of the Romanian Chamber of Commerce said Romanian companies are looking to expand their international activities and enter new markets outside the European Union in the coming period, describing Qatar as an important market and a promising economic partner in the Gulf region.

He said Romania's strategic location makes it a key gateway to Eastern European markets, while its EU membership offers wider opportunities for expansion across Europe.

He added, Romania offers an attractive investment climate, a diversified industrial base, a skilled workforce and infrastructure that supports business and trade, creating significant opportunities for Qatari investors seeking to diversify and expand into European markets.