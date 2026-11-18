MENAFN - The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: Commercial Bank has won five awards at Global Finance's AI in Finance Awards 2026, including Overall Country Winner – Best Consumer Bank for AI in Finance in Qatar.

The Bank also won Best AI-Enhanced Customer Experience and Best AI Chatbots & Virtual Assistants at both the Middle East and Qatar levels.

Group Chief Executive Officer of Commercial Bank, Stephen Moss, said:“We are proud to receive Global Finance's AI awards, and it is a credit to our teams who have worked hard to make it possible. AI is a strategic priority for Commercial Bank, and we chose to build our core capabilities in-house. That gives us control over our data and technology, and the freedom to apply AI where it matters most to our customers. We see it as a way to strengthen the work our people do, not replace it, and we will keep investing in it responsibly.”

Now in its second year, the AI in Finance Awards is presented by Global Finance in partnership with CGI to recognise financial institutions advancing the use of artificial intelligence across the sector. Entries were assessed by a panel of judges at CGI, with Global Finance's editors making the final selection of winners.

The awards recognise Commercial Bank's application of AI across its operations, including customer experience, virtual assistance, employee enablement, document processing and decision support.

Developed on the Bank's own infrastructure and supported by strong governance and human oversight, these capabilities help teams respond to customer enquiries more quickly and consistently, streamline processes, and deliver faster, more seamless banking experiences across the Bank's channels.

AGM, Head of Strategy and Analytics at Commercial Bank, Aimen Kallala, said:“ These awards reflect our commitment to leveraging artificial intelligence in a way that is innovative, responsible, and closely aligned with our strategic priorities.

At Commercial Bank, we have built and deployed our AI capabilities in a sovereign and secure environment, supported by robust governance frameworks and strong accountability across our teams. This approach enables us to strengthen commercial excellence, make faster and more informed decisions, improve operational efficiency, and better understand and respond to our customers' needs.

By using AI to support more personalised and relevant customer engagement, we can identify opportunities more effectively and deliver greater value across the customer relationship. As we continue to advance our digital transformation journey, AI remains a key enabler in helping us create greater value for our customers and stakeholders.”