MENAFN - The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: The Qatar International Centre for Conciliation and Arbitration (QICCA) at Qatar Chamber received yesterday a high-level judicial delegation from the Beijing Financial Court of the People's Republic of China at the Chamber's headquarters.

The delegation was headed by Zhang Wen, President of the Beijing Financial Court, and was received by Sheikh Dr Thani bin Ali Al-Thani, Vice Chairman of QICCA.

The Chinese delegation included Sun Zhaohui, President of the Second Civil Division of the Beijing Municipal Higher People's Court; Chen Lianggang, President of the Third Division of the Beijing Financial Court; and Liao Yu, Director of the Financial Rule of Law Coordination Centre

at the Beijing Financial Court.

Also present at the meeting were Ebrahim Shahbeck, Secretary-General of QICCA, the Centre's legal counsellor, and several staff.

The visit aimed to strengthen international cooperation and exchange expertise in arbitration, dispute resolution and justice.

During the meeting, Sheikh Dr Thani bin Ali Al Thani outlined QICCA's role and services in arbitration and conciliation, highlighting the key developments introduced in the 2024 Arbitration Rules and the 2026 Conciliation Rules.

Discussions also covered institutional best practices in case management and the development of alternative dispute resolution systems.

Both sides exchanged views on recent developments in commercial arbitration and the resolution of financial and technology-related disputes and explored prospects for enhancing cooperation and sharing expertise between the two entities.

They emphasised the importance of strengthening international legal and judicial dialogue and exploring future cooperation opportunities that would contribute to advancing alternative justice systems and supporting the business and investment environment.