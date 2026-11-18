MENAFN - The Peninsula) Xinhua

Havana: The Cuban government on Monday announced tax incentives aimed at encouraging private and state-owned companies to invest in the social sector, the Ministry of Finance and Prices said.

“The incentives are centered on reducing taxes that have to be paid on profit or personal income,” Minister of Finance and Prices Vladimir Regueiro said on national television.

The goal is to“supplement” the state budget with resources from the business sector, as financing“constraints” limit public spending on social projects, he explained.

Under Resolution 208, published Monday in the Government Gazette with immediate effect, entities investing in building, renovating, or equipping schools, polyclinics, nursing homes, cultural centers and sports facilities are eligible for a tax deduction of up to 20 percent of their investment,

for a period of up to five years.

Those donating money or property to state entities for social purposes qualify for a tax deduction equivalent to 10 percent of the donation.

Additionally, businesses generating at least 50 percent of their gross income from social services will receive a reduced tax rate on earnings during the first five years of operation, alongside customs duty exemptions on necessary imported inputs.

This new fiscal measure is part of 176 economic and social reforms approved in June by the National Assembly of People's Power.