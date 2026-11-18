MENAFN - The Peninsula) Xinhua

Brussels: The European Union (EU) economy is expected to maintain steady growth over the next two years despite rising inflation and tighter financing conditions, the European Commission said yesterday.

In its Autumn 2026 Economic Forecast, the Commission projected EU economic growth of 1.4 percent in both 2026 and 2027, followed by 1.5 percent in 2028. The euro area economy is expected to grow by 1.2 percent in 2026 and 2027 and 1.3 percent in 2028.

Inflation in the EU is forecast to reach 3.3 percent in 2026 and 3.2 percent in 2027, significantly higher than previously expected, before easing to 2.3 percent in 2028.

The Commission said stronger-than-expected economic performance in the first three quarters of 2026 was supported by steady consumption and a sharp rebound in goods exports, particularly amid growing global demand for inputs used in artificial intelligence and electrification infrastructure. However, rising living costs, high interest rates and persistent geopolitical uncertainty continue to weigh on the economic outlook.

The Commission also warned that increasing defence spending, higher interest costs and energy-related support measures would put further pressure on public finances. The EU's debt-to-GDP ratio is projected to rise from 82.6 percent in 2025 to 85.6 percent in 2028.

European Commissioner for Economy and Productivity Valdis Dombrovskis said Europe's economy was performing better than expected, but stressed the need to safeguard public finances, strengthen competitiveness and lay the foundations for stronger long-term growth.