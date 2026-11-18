MENAFN - The Peninsula) Xinhua

Islamabad: Pakistan's economy is projected to grow by 3.5 to 4.5 percent in the fiscal year 2026-27 (FY27), supported by a recovery in domestic demand and improved performance in agriculture and industry, the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) said on Monday.

In its annual report on the state of Pakistan's economy for FY26, the central bank said continued growth in workers' remittances was expected to keep the current account deficit between zero and 1 percent of gross domestic product in FY27.

The report said output of major Kharif crops, including sugarcane, rice and maize, was expected to increase from last year, although worsening El Nino conditions posed risks to agricultural production.

Imports are expected to rise due to economic expansion and higher global commodity prices, while exports are projected to recover moderately, supported by policy incentives and improved global demand.

The SBP said a $3bn Eurobond issuance in September, foreign exchange purchases and expected official inflows would support reserve accumulation towards four months of import cover. Inflation is expected to face upward pressure from global energy prices but gradually ease towards the medium-term target range of 5 to 7 percent during FY27, it added. Reviewing FY26, the central bank said Pakistan's economy showed resilience despite global and domestic challenges, with improved manufacturing output, fiscal consolidation and strong remittance inflows helping maintain macroeconomic stability.

However, it stressed that sustained economic growth required structural reforms to encourage private investment, improve infrastructure, develop skills, simplify taxation and reduce policy uncertainty.

The report also called for early measures to protect agriculture against climate shocks and integrate solar energy into farming without compromising food security.