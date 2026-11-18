Peru Urges Rich Nations to Boost Climate Funding as El Nino Threatens
(MENAFN) Peru is urging developed nations to step up climate financing and expand technology access for vulnerable countries facing increasingly severe environmental threats, as it prepares for potentially devastating impacts from El Nino, Environment Minister Vladimiro Huaroc told Anadolu.
Speaking on the sidelines of the COP31 UN climate summit in Antalya, southwestern Türkiye, Huaroc emphasized the need for stronger international support to help Peru confront mounting climate risks, warning that El Nino could intensify the damage caused by global warming.
“Our appeal is directed primarily at developed countries, calling on them to demonstrate greater commitment and allocate more resources so that nations suffering the consequences, which lack sufficient resources to respond, can implement projects and strategies that deliver results in the short term,” he said.
“We need funding, greater access to technology and stronger support,” Huaroc added.
Peru declared a 60-day state of emergency across large parts of the country in early November to prepare for the anticipated effects of El Nino. Scientists have warned that the weather phenomenon could bring “extremely catastrophic consequences,” according to Huaroc.
“Therefore, the state of emergency declared by the government is primarily aimed at preventing these consequences and easing the situation for families, particularly those living in high-risk areas, especially in ravines and river valleys,” he said.
The minister explained that preparations extend beyond Peru's northern coastline, with authorities also addressing the threat of drought across the southern highlands and intense rainfall in the Amazon region.
The government has allocated more than 8 billion soles ($2.35 billion) for emergency measures. However, Huaroc warned that further funding would probably be required as the potential extent of the damage becomes clearer.
“This is why international cooperation is needed to support the response to El Nino and, above all, reconstruction efforts. Thousands of schools and thousands of health care centers will be affected, requiring work and resources that we will, of course, need international cooperation to help provide in the coming years,” he said.
Peru's long history of exposure to natural disasters has enabled it to establish preparedness systems, Huaroc said, pointing out that more than 500 El Nino events have been documented throughout the country's history.
Nevertheless, he cautioned that the simultaneous effects of rising global temperatures and El Nino were placing additional pressure on the country.
“In addition to global warming, which is already a major phenomenon in itself, we are also facing the El Nino phenomenon. These two phenomena are worsening the situation in Peru, and we definitely need to combine our efforts and support to counter this process,” he said.
Huaroc described COP31 as an opportunity for “deep reflection,” where participating nations could go beyond highlighting climate concerns and outline the assistance and resources they need to confront challenges expected to persist for years.
He also pointed to differences in the pace of the global transition toward cleaner energy, despite countries having established ambitious objectives to curb global warming.
While nations with greater financial and technological capabilities are moving ahead more rapidly, others remain reliant on oil to satisfy their energy demands, he said.
“However, our aspiration is to gradually replace them with energy from other sources, and this is a process that will continue for several more decades,” he said.
The minister further revealed that Peru and Türkiye were nearing the completion of a bilateral climate cooperation agreement, which he said would bring benefits to both sides.
"I believe this visit provides a good opportunity to finalize the agreement, and we are fully prepared to sign it in this context," he said.
Speaking on the sidelines of the COP31 UN climate summit in Antalya, southwestern Türkiye, Huaroc emphasized the need for stronger international support to help Peru confront mounting climate risks, warning that El Nino could intensify the damage caused by global warming.
“Our appeal is directed primarily at developed countries, calling on them to demonstrate greater commitment and allocate more resources so that nations suffering the consequences, which lack sufficient resources to respond, can implement projects and strategies that deliver results in the short term,” he said.
“We need funding, greater access to technology and stronger support,” Huaroc added.
Peru declared a 60-day state of emergency across large parts of the country in early November to prepare for the anticipated effects of El Nino. Scientists have warned that the weather phenomenon could bring “extremely catastrophic consequences,” according to Huaroc.
“Therefore, the state of emergency declared by the government is primarily aimed at preventing these consequences and easing the situation for families, particularly those living in high-risk areas, especially in ravines and river valleys,” he said.
The minister explained that preparations extend beyond Peru's northern coastline, with authorities also addressing the threat of drought across the southern highlands and intense rainfall in the Amazon region.
The government has allocated more than 8 billion soles ($2.35 billion) for emergency measures. However, Huaroc warned that further funding would probably be required as the potential extent of the damage becomes clearer.
“This is why international cooperation is needed to support the response to El Nino and, above all, reconstruction efforts. Thousands of schools and thousands of health care centers will be affected, requiring work and resources that we will, of course, need international cooperation to help provide in the coming years,” he said.
Peru's long history of exposure to natural disasters has enabled it to establish preparedness systems, Huaroc said, pointing out that more than 500 El Nino events have been documented throughout the country's history.
Nevertheless, he cautioned that the simultaneous effects of rising global temperatures and El Nino were placing additional pressure on the country.
“In addition to global warming, which is already a major phenomenon in itself, we are also facing the El Nino phenomenon. These two phenomena are worsening the situation in Peru, and we definitely need to combine our efforts and support to counter this process,” he said.
Huaroc described COP31 as an opportunity for “deep reflection,” where participating nations could go beyond highlighting climate concerns and outline the assistance and resources they need to confront challenges expected to persist for years.
He also pointed to differences in the pace of the global transition toward cleaner energy, despite countries having established ambitious objectives to curb global warming.
While nations with greater financial and technological capabilities are moving ahead more rapidly, others remain reliant on oil to satisfy their energy demands, he said.
“However, our aspiration is to gradually replace them with energy from other sources, and this is a process that will continue for several more decades,” he said.
The minister further revealed that Peru and Türkiye were nearing the completion of a bilateral climate cooperation agreement, which he said would bring benefits to both sides.
"I believe this visit provides a good opportunity to finalize the agreement, and we are fully prepared to sign it in this context," he said.
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