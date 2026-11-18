Minister Of State For Foreign Affairs Meets Turkish Ambassador
(MENAFN- Gulf Times) His Excellency Minister of State for Foreign Affairs Sultan bin Saad Al Muraikhi met on Tuesday with with Ambassador of the Republic of Turkiye to the State of Qatar, Yakup Caymazoglu.
The meeting discussed cooperation relations and ways to support and strengthen them, in addition to a number of issues of common interest.
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