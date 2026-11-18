Australia Targets 7 Entities Over Illegal West Bank Settlements
(MENAFN) Australia on Wednesday introduced targeted sanctions against three individuals and four organizations accused of involvement in "illegal settlement expansion and human rights abuses against Palestinians" in the occupied West Bank, Foreign Minister Penny Wong announced.
The new restrictions bar Australian citizens and companies from conducting business with the designated parties or providing them with financial or other assistance. The measures cover activities linked to "the planning, coordination and establishment of new settlements, including raising funds, recruitment of volunteers and providing support to violent settlers," Wong said.
For the first time, Australia's sanctions also extend to a construction company involved in settlement development.
"Australian businesses should not bid for construction tenders for illegal settlement developments," Wong stated.
Those who breach the restrictions face prison sentences of up to 10 years. Individuals could also receive fines of up to 910,000 Australian dollars ($611,786), or three times the value of the relevant transaction. Businesses face penalties of up to 3.64 million Australian dollars ($2.4 million), or three times the transaction's value.
Australia has previously imposed sanctions on senior Israeli ministers, "extremist settlers," illegal settlements and other organizations.
In September, Canberra announced plans to introduce additional targeted restrictions "to deter illegal settlements and settler violence against Palestinians in the West Bank."
"We are taking these actions because the rapid expansion of settlements and settler violence are extinguishing the possibility of a two-state solution," Wong said, reiterating that Israeli settlements in the West Bank violate international law.
Australia remains "steadfast in its commitment to the two-state solution as the only pathway to enduring peace and security for both Israelis and Palestinians," she added.
The latest sanctions come ahead of the final deadlines for submitting bids on the E1 settlement project near occupied East Jerusalem.
Since October 2023, Israeli forces and settlers have escalated attacks throughout the occupied West Bank, killing more than 1,220 Palestinians, wounding approximately 13,746 others and detaining over 26,000, according to Palestinian figures.
The new restrictions bar Australian citizens and companies from conducting business with the designated parties or providing them with financial or other assistance. The measures cover activities linked to "the planning, coordination and establishment of new settlements, including raising funds, recruitment of volunteers and providing support to violent settlers," Wong said.
For the first time, Australia's sanctions also extend to a construction company involved in settlement development.
"Australian businesses should not bid for construction tenders for illegal settlement developments," Wong stated.
Those who breach the restrictions face prison sentences of up to 10 years. Individuals could also receive fines of up to 910,000 Australian dollars ($611,786), or three times the value of the relevant transaction. Businesses face penalties of up to 3.64 million Australian dollars ($2.4 million), or three times the transaction's value.
Australia has previously imposed sanctions on senior Israeli ministers, "extremist settlers," illegal settlements and other organizations.
In September, Canberra announced plans to introduce additional targeted restrictions "to deter illegal settlements and settler violence against Palestinians in the West Bank."
"We are taking these actions because the rapid expansion of settlements and settler violence are extinguishing the possibility of a two-state solution," Wong said, reiterating that Israeli settlements in the West Bank violate international law.
Australia remains "steadfast in its commitment to the two-state solution as the only pathway to enduring peace and security for both Israelis and Palestinians," she added.
The latest sanctions come ahead of the final deadlines for submitting bids on the E1 settlement project near occupied East Jerusalem.
Since October 2023, Israeli forces and settlers have escalated attacks throughout the occupied West Bank, killing more than 1,220 Palestinians, wounding approximately 13,746 others and detaining over 26,000, according to Palestinian figures.
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