

HONG KONG, Nov 18, 2026 - (ACN Newswire) - On 20 October 2026, BP Tapera reported 185,333 subsidised mortgages signed since the start of January, worth Rp23.09 trillion. That is 52.95% of the 350,000 units the government promised for the year.



The arithmetic left over is not gentle. Indonesia needs 164,667 more signed mortgages before 31 December 2026. Spread across the 72 days from 21 October, that is 2,287 a day, or roughly 69,500 in a 30-day month. For comparison, the programme signed 185,333 units in the 293 days from 1 January to 20 October 2026. That is 632 a day, or about 19,250 a month. The fourth quarter has to run at 3.6 times the pace of the first three. BP Tapera has said it will try. In late September 2026 it set a working target of about 65,000 units a month for October, November and December. The agency also booked a mass signing of 71,000 mortgages for December 2026, the largest of four such events since September 2025. There is a second number in the same reporting period that gets quoted far less. On 29 September 2026, BP Tapera Commissioner Heru Pudyo Nugroho put the pending demand in the system at 48,679 units. Add those to the 160,070 already signed by that date and the total comes to 208,749 units, or 59.6% of the annual target. Both figures come from the agency that has to hit the target. One is a plan. The other is a count. The pipeline holds 48,679 buyers, not 189,930 Read the two statements side by side and the shape of the year changes. If every buyer currently in the pipeline converts to a signed mortgage, Indonesia lands at 208,749 units in 2026. That is below the 278,868 the same agency reported for 2025, and 141,251 short of the target. The gap between the plan and the pipeline is the part that matters for anyone lending to developers, building in a satellite town, or budgeting for the subsidy. A financing target can be raised by a memo. A buyer with a verified income and a bankable developer cannot. Heru has been consistent about where the problem sits. At a press conference in Jakarta on 24 July 2026, he said demand is not the issue and that the difficulty is on the supply side. He listed cement, zinc roofing, floor tiles and steel rebar among materials that had started to climb that month, along with land permits tied to protected rice fields. The agency's own supply count backs him up. On 31 July 2026 it reported 21,077 subsidised units ready for purchase nationwide. That is less than a fifth of what the fourth quarter needs. Three counts that get quoted as one The confusion starts with vocabulary. Three different totals circulate, and each answers a different question. Count Figure As of What it actually measures FLPP mortgages signed 185,333 20 October 2026 Subsidised loans disbursed under the FLPP scheme in 2026 Annual FLPP target 350,000 2026 The number the government committed to finance Programme houses completed 324,213 13 June 2026 All schemes counted by the Government Communication Agency over two years Ministry physical target 414,184 2026 Includes 400,000 home renovations under the BSPS programme Source: ANTARA and ANTARA, compiled from BP Tapera and Bakom statements The two 2026 rows are not the same kind of object. One counts loans. The other counts roofs, and most of it is renovation money. The BSPS line is the clearest example. For 2026 the government allocated Rp8.59 trillion to renovate 400,000 uninhabitable homes, against 45,073 homes and Rp1.02 trillion in 2025. Each household gets Rp20 million, split into Rp2.5 million for labour and Rp17.5 million for materials. A renovated kitchen is real housing policy. It is not a new house, and it does not appear in the FLPP count. The completed-units figure has its own problem. The 324,213 total reported on 13 June 2026 covers two years of the current administration and every scheme it runs, including self-built homes and renovations. Nobody can reconstruct from that number how many new subsidised houses with a mortgage attached were finished. The agency does not publish that series. A run rate of 19,000 against a plan of 65,000 The annual series shows how unusual the 2026 plan is. Take BP Tapera's own disbursement history, which the agency published in July 2026. Year FLPP units disbursed Average per month 2020 109,253 9,104 2021 178,728 14,894 2022 226,000 18,833 2023 229,000 19,083 2024 200,300 16,692 2025 278,868 23,239 2026 target 350,000 29,167 Source: BP Tapera disbursement history, reported in July 2026; monthly averages calculated from the annual totals The best year on record delivered 23,239 units a month. The 2026 target requires 29,167 a month on average, and the fourth quarter requires 65,000. In the twelve months to December 2025, no single month came close to 30,000. That is why the December mass signing carries so much weight. BP Tapera has staged four of these events: 26,000 units in Bogor in September 2025, 50,030 in Serang in December 2025, 62,710 in Batang in July 2026, and 71,000 planned for Malang in December 2026. Each event pulls forward mortgages that were already in the pipeline. It compresses the signing date. It does not create a house. Two things can still move the 2026 number. One is the 48,679 pending applications clearing bank verification. The other is the ready stock of 21,077 units finding buyers. Even a perfect conversion of both lands the year below 230,000 units. The origination is concentrated as well. By 29 July 2026, BTN had signed 55,766 FLPP mortgages and BSN, the sharia state bank, had signed 28,282. Together that is 84,048 units, or 70.8% of the 118,756 disbursed nationally by that date. When two lenders carry seven loans in ten, a change in their underwriting appetite moves the national total further than any ministerial circular. The budget was written for 285,000 homes The money tells a similar story. For 2026, BP Tapera started with a target of 285,000 units and Rp37.1 trillion in funds, of which Rp25.1 trillion came from the state budget line and the rest from principal repayments and opening balances. The target was later raised to 350,000. The disbursement value per unit has been stable. In 2026, Rp23.09 trillion financed 185,333 mortgages, an average of Rp124.6 million per house. In 2025, Rp33.66 trillion financed 270,985 units, an average of Rp124.2 million. The ticket size has barely moved. At that ticket, 350,000 units need about Rp43.6 trillion. The allocation reported in July 2026 was Rp40.1 trillion. The shortfall is roughly Rp3.5 trillion, or 8%. None of this means the programme is failing. It means the target was set above the funding line. A finance ministry that wants 350,000 units at a Rp124 million average has to write a bigger cheque or accept smaller loans. The price ceiling has not moved while costs have The unit economics sit under everything else. The subsidised price ceiling for a landed house was about Rp185 million in mid-2026. In some regencies developers quote Rp166 million, because the ceiling varies by zone. Building costs did not stay still. Indonesia's construction cost index rose 8.1% year on year in April 2026, against 0.8% a year earlier, according to BPS data reported by the Jakarta Post. In South OKU, a developers' association branch put material prices up 35% in June 2026, with natural materials such as sand, brick and coral up 30%. The developers have asked for relief twice. REI proposed a 5% to 7% increase, which would take the ceiling to about Rp212 million. Five associations, including Apersi, REI and Asprumnas, signed a letter asking for 12%. The government has not approved either request. Apersi's chairman, Deddy Indrasetiawan, described the position of small builders in July 2026 without much decoration. "It is not a collapse, but they have been squeezed to the edge," he said, adding that members are now working through land they already bought, some of which turned out to sit inside protected rice fields. Land zoning took a quarter out of supply That land problem is measurable. Apersi reported in July 2026 that subsidised housing supply in the first half of 2026 fell 24% year on year. It blamed three things: land availability, permits, and material prices. The land issue has a specific name. Indonesia protects paddy fields under the Sustainable Food Agricultural Land rules, known as LP2B, and a related designation for protected rice fields. Developers who bought land before those maps were finalised found their plots reclassified. Under the rules described by Apersi, a builder who wants to keep using that land must provide replacement land, in one account at three times the area. The worst overlap sits in West Java and Banten, particularly Tangerang regency, where industrial demand and protected farmland compete for the same flat ground. Apersi set up regional task forces to push its members' plots back into residential zoning. This is the part of the chain that a longer mortgage cannot fix. A 40-year loan helps a household buy a house. It does not produce a buildable plot inside commuting distance of a factory. Cheap money fixed the demand side The government has been thorough on the household side. The 2026 package includes: A down payment of 1%, which already includes insurance A fixed rate of 5% for landed subsidised houses and 6% for flats, held for the full term Tenors of up to 40 years, up from the previous 20 Exemption from the acquisition duty and the building approval fee A relaxation of the credit information rules, so applicants with small arrears can still qualify Source: Ministry of Housing and Residential Areas, as reported in June and July 2026 The instalment maths is the reason this package exists. On a Rp166 million house, a 40-year term cuts the monthly payment from about Rp1.058 million to about Rp773,000, a saving of Rp285,000. At the Danantara housing expo in August 2026, state banks quoted monthly payments of Rp700,000 to Rp800,000, a 1% down payment and a 2.75% teaser rate on 360,000 units priced between Rp120 million and Rp3 billion. Demand responded, then stalled. National house sales fell 25.7% year on year in the first quarter of 2026, according to Bank Indonesia's survey as reported by the Jakarta Post. Mortgage growth slowed to 5.1% in April 2026 from 8.7% a year earlier. Bad loans on mortgages rose to 3.2% from 3.0%. The portfolio quality is better than those figures suggest, and the difference is scope. BTN, the largest subsidised lender with 55,766 FLPP units disbursed to 29 July 2026, reported a subsidised mortgage bad loan ratio of about 1% in June 2026, against 2.7% for its consumer book as a whole. Subsidised loans are small, secured, and often paid by payroll deduction. They default less than the average mortgage. The gate that still stops applicants is verification, not price. In South Sulawesi, where developers had targeted 25,000 subsidised units for 2026, builders said in July 2026 that many applicants failed income checks, credit history checks at the financial information service, or the paperwork banks require. Informal workers fare worst. A relaxed rule on small arrears does not help a driver who cannot produce a payslip. Forty years of payments on a thirty-year land title The 40-year tenor has a legal wrinkle that rarely makes the press release. BTN director Hirwandi Gafar raised it in public in 2026: a building use right certificate, the SHGB that sits under most subsidised houses, runs for a maximum of 30 years, extendable by 20 and renewable after that. So the loan can outlive the title by a decade. For a house on freehold land the question does not arise. For a house on state land, the buyer is signing a 40-year payment plan against a document that needs renewal at year 30. Hirwandi also said the obvious thing that the marketing does not. A longer term lowers the instalment and raises the total interest. On a 40-year loan at 5%, the household pays roughly twice the interest it would pay over 20 years. That is a transfer, not a saving. It moves cost from the monthly budget to the lifetime budget, and it loads the risk onto the years when the borrower is past retirement age. Flats are 21 units out of 177,161 The programme is also almost entirely horizontal. Of the 177,161 mortgages signed by 9 October 2026, 177,140 were landed houses and 21 were flats. At the end of September 2026 the split was 160,053 landed and 17 flats. Flats are the only form that works inside a city where land costs more than construction. Indonesia's own housing backlog, 9.6 million households according to the Jakarta Post in June 2026, sits largely in the metros, where a Rp185 million landed house is not buildable at scale. The government knows this. It has been discussing BUMN-owned flats, including the stalled Meikarta project in Bekasi, as a source of supply, with Danantara running due diligence on land legality and pricing. In September 2026 the housing ministry said it was preparing flat schemes for workers in industrial zones. Until those units reach a signing table, the vertical share stays a rounding error. What December will print Three prints will settle the argument, and all three land before the year ends. The monthly FLPP disbursement for October and November. Anything under 40,000 for the two months together makes 350,000 arithmetically impossible, whatever December delivers. The decision on the subsidised price ceiling. A 5% to 7% rise adds roughly Rp10 million to Rp13 million per unit and protects the builder's margin. A 12% rise restores it. A refusal keeps the ceiling and pushes more small developers out. The protected land maps. Apersi expected the zoning revision to be launched in August 2026. Its members' pipelines depend on how many plots move back into residential use. Against those three, the December mass signing is a scheduling event. It will produce a large number in one week. It will not answer whether Indonesia can finance 350,000 houses a year, because the agency's own pipeline says it cannot finance that many in 2026. The plain reading of the 2026 numbers is narrower and more useful than either the target or the press release. Indonesia will probably sign between 200,000 and 230,000 subsidised mortgages this year, short of the 278,868 reported for 2025, funded at about Rp124 million a house, with supply limited by zoning and margin rather than by demand. That forecast also explains why the 2025 record is a poor yardstick. Heru said in September 2026 that the 2025 total was lifted by buyers who carried over from 2024, when the quota ran out early. Strip that carry-over out and the 2026 run rate of 19,250 a month is not a collapse against last year. It is close to the 19,083 a month of 2023, a normal year with a smaller quota. The lesson for the next target is that a financing number set above the funding line and above the ready stock does not build anything. It only moves the shortfall into the following year. Data basis Data as of 20 October 2026. Disbursement figures come from BP Tapera statements reported by ANTARA and Okezone, including the 185,333 units and Rp23.09 trillion for 1 January to 20 October 2026, and the 48,679 pending applications reported on 29 September 2026. Annual totals for 2020 to 2025 come from BP Tapera's own disbursement history published in July 2026. Price ceilings, developer requests and cost increases come from REI and Apersi statements reported between June and July 2026. Monthly averages, per-unit ticket sizes and the fourth-quarter requirement are calculated from those published totals, not from agency estimates. Bad loan ratios come from Bank Indonesia and BTN, and the two use different scopes. Limitations The 48,679 pending figure is a point-in-time count of applications in the system, and BP Tapera does not disclose how many clear bank verification each month. The 2026 allocation of Rp40.1 trillion was reported in July 2026 and may have been revised since; no later figure was published. Construction cost data is national, while developer margins vary by regency and are not disclosed. Sources ANTARA, mass signing of 71,000 subsidised homes planned for December, 26 October 2026 RCTI+, BP Tapera strategy for the 350,000-unit target, 29 September 2026 ANTARA, BP Tapera pushes FLPP disbursement to year end, September 2026 ANTARA Foto, subsidised mortgage disbursement by 9 October 2026 JournalArta, 2026 housing credit scheme, target and budget, 28 September 2026 Jawawa, BTN on the 40-year tenor and land title limits, 2026 VOI, subsidised housing supply down 24% in the first half, 22 July 2026 Koran Manado, REI asks for a price ceiling increase, 29 June 2026 The Jakarta Post, tougher road for the property sector, 30 June 2026 Investortrust, Danantara housing expo, 30 August 2026 About Global Infinity Labs Global Infinity Labs is an AI innovation company specializing in MCP data services. This article was prepared by our expert team using insights and data provided through our MCP platforms. Contact: [email protected]

