Natural History Museum Abu Dhabi will mark its first anniversary with four days of programming from November 19 to 22, 2026, with two landmark moments on the final day: the naming of its Tyrannosaurus rex and blue whale specimens, and the opening of Curiosity Lab, a new permanent interactive space for children and families.

The museum opened on November 22, 2025, in the Saadiyat Cultural District, and the anniversary falls during the UAE's Year of Family.

The programme begins on Thursday, November 19, with a School Takeover, inviting students to take on staff roles, explore the galleries and go behind the scenes to meet the team. Museum members will be recognised on the same day with dedicated activities.

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On Friday, November 20, Curiosity After Dark transforms the building into an immersive after-hours experience, with activities and entertainment inside and outside the museum. Saturday, November 21 opens the celebrations to all visitors, with scientists available for public sessions, guided tours, workshops and activities across the galleries, Atrium, Nayzak Café and Museum Shop.

Sunday, November 22, the museum's official anniversary, will see the permanent names of the T. rex and blue whale announced publicly for the first time. The names were selected by a jury of museum experts from nominations submitted by people across the UAE and beyond, and will be displayed permanently alongside the specimens.

The same day marks the opening of Curiosity Lab, designed for children aged three and above. Its first edition, Into the Micro World, lets visitors explore insects, plants and minerals through microscopes and tactile stations, alongside large-scale macro photography by Emirati photographer Yousef Al Habshi.

Professor Peter C. Kjærgaard, Director of Natural History Museum Abu Dhabi, said,“Our first anniversary marks an important milestone in the museum's journey and an opportunity to celebrate the communities who have been part of it. Through new experiences such as Curiosity Lab, we continue to build on Abu Dhabi's commitment to advancing scientific knowledge, education and discovery.”

Since its opening, the museum's most prominent moment was the display of Lucy, one of the most complete specimens of Australopithecus afarensis ever discovered, on loan from Ethiopia. Lucy's discoverer, Professor Donald Johanson, visited the museum and delivered a public talk. The museum also participated in the global City Nature Challenge, encouraging residents to document Abu Dhabi's biodiversity.

Exhibitions across the year included the 61st Wildlife Photographer of the Year, March of the Triceratops, and LEGO SHOWS Natural Brickstory.

Curiosity Lab is included with general admission from Sunday, November 22. Children aged 18 and under receive free admission and complimentary Young Explorer Museum membership. Full programme details and booking are available at nhmad.

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