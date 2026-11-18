MENAFN - Trend News Agency)Pakistan has proposed easing business visa procedures with Turkmenistan to facilitate travel for traders and investors and strengthen bilateral economic cooperation, the Pakistani government's press service reported.

According to the report, Pakistan's Commerce Minister Jam Kamal Khan raised the issue during a meeting with his Turkmen counterpart in Islamabad.

“The Federal Minister further underscored the importance of business visa facilitation, observing that easier movement of traders and investors would encourage stronger regional economic cooperation,” the press service sited the Pakistani minister as saying.

Visa facilitation has been part of the Pakistan-Turkmenistan bilateral agenda in recent years. During the third round of bilateral political consultations in Islamabad in July 2024, the two countries discussed pursuing a more liberal visa policy to facilitate business contacts and expand economic cooperation. The issue was considered alongside trade diversification and the development of bilateral transport and logistics links.

Both countries have introduced digital services for visa administration. Pakistan provides an online application platform covering business and investor visa categories, while Turkmenistan launched an electronic visa system and an online migration registration service in 2026. These mechanisms form part of the countries' broader efforts to manage international travel and migration procedures.

Under Turkmenistan's existing entry framework, foreign business visitors generally require an invitation from a host organization, with visa applications subject to approval by the State Migration Service. Foreign nationals are also required to complete migration registration after arrival. Separate migration and tourism-related charges apply under the country's entry and stay regulations.

Facilitating business travel is relevant to the development of direct contacts between companies, investors and trade organizations. More accessible visa procedures could support business delegations, commercial negotiations and investment-related visits, complementing ongoing efforts to expand trade and transport cooperation between Pakistan and Turkmenistan.