MENAFN - Trend News Agency)Uzbekistan has proposed establishing a permanent scientific and technical body for a planned Turkic Environmental Council, with its headquarters in Nukus, as part of efforts to strengthen regional cooperation on climate change and environmental protection during a meeting of environment and climate ministers from member states of the Organization of Turkic States (OTS) on the sidelines of the 31st UN Climate Change Conference (COP31) in Antalya on November 17.

According to Uzbekistan's National Committee on Ecology and Climate Change, the proposal was presented by Alisher Salomov, adviser to the chairman of Uzbekistan's National Committee on Ecology and Climate Change.

The meeting focused on expanding regional cooperation in environmental protection, climate change mitigation, biodiversity conservation and the sustainable use of natural resources.

Salomov highlighted the importance of advancing practical cooperation within the OTS framework, drawing particular attention to Uzbek President Shavkat Mirziyoyev's initiative to establish a Turkic Environmental Council. The proposed body could serve as a platform for coordinating environmental policies, developing joint projects and strengthening regional cooperation.

To support the council's work, Uzbekistan proposed creating a permanent scientific and technical working body responsible for preparing practical recommendations, developing joint initiatives and monitoring their implementation. Nukus was proposed as the location for its office.

The Uzbek side said Nukus's location in the Aral Sea region would provide an opportunity for representatives of OTS member states to gain first-hand insight into environmental challenges and ongoing ecosystem restoration efforts. The region has been severely affected by the drying of the Aral Sea, one of the world's largest environmental disasters.

Uzbekistan also proposed declaring 2027 the Year of Environmental Protection within the OTS framework. In this regard, it called for developing a joint action plan for 2027 that would outline specific environmental projects, responsible institutions, implementation timelines and measurable targets.

Priority areas identified for cooperation include combating desertification and land degradation, restoring forests and ecosystems, conserving biodiversity, improving water resource management, enhancing air quality and promoting the circular economy.

The Uzbek delegation also emphasized the need to strengthen cooperation in mobilizing international climate finance, facilitating green technology transfers and conducting joint scientific research.

Participants further reviewed the priorities of the COP31 Action Agenda, including the transition to clean energy, electrification, green economic development and the integration of circular economy principles.

Uzbekistan reaffirmed its readiness to work with other OTS member states to advance the proposed initiatives and translate regional environmental commitments into practical projects.