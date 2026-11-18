GEVORKYAN Will Publish Financial Results For Q3 2026 On November 24, 2026
The company also invites you to an online investor call regarding the results with top management via the Zoom platform at 9:00 on the same day.
To access the online call, click on the link:
About GEVORKYAN, a.s.
GEVORKYAN, a.s. is a leading European company in the field of powder metallurgy, a global supplier for large multinational companies, and one of the most innovative companies in this sector in the world. More information can be found on the website .
Contact
Financial matters: Andrej Bátovský, ...
Media: Alexandra Murgašová, ...
Attachment
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Q3 2026 investor call EN
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