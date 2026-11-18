MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq)on Tuesday,, at 8:00 Central European Time.

The company also invites you to an online investor call regarding the results with top management via the Zoom platform at 9:00 on the same day.

To access the online call, click on the link:





About GEVORKYAN, a.s.

GEVORKYAN, a.s. is a leading European company in the field of powder metallurgy, a global supplier for large multinational companies, and one of the most innovative companies in this sector in the world. More information can be found on the website .

Contact

Financial matters: Andrej Bátovský, ...

Media: Alexandra Murgašová, ...

Attachment

Q3 2026 investor call EN