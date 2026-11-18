MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) The expansion brings multi-currency spending and virtual debit card access to iFAST Global Bank customers across seven overseas markets.

Key facts:



Launch: iFAST Global Bank is expanding virtual access to its Multi-Currency Visa Debit Card to customers across seven overseas markets: Thailand, Hong Kong, Singapore, Malaysia, Taiwan, Pakistan, and Germany. Purpose: Complementing iFAST Global Bank's Multi-Currency Current Account, the expansion broadens access of the Bank's digital banking services beyond the UK, supporting the needs of globally mobile customers.

LONDON, Nov. 18, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- iFAST Global Bank (“the Bank” or“iFAST GB”) has expanded its Multi-Currency Visa Debit Card to overseas customers, with virtual cards now available to eligible customers in seven markets: Thailand, Hong Kong, Singapore, Malaysia, Taiwan, Pakistan and Germany.

Powered by Visa, a global leader in digital payments, the Multi-Currency Debit Card supports multi-currency spending with real-time foreign exchange conversion and card acceptance across 200 countries and territories. Customers can also add their virtual Multi-Currency Debit Card to Apple Pay or Google Pay, depending on market availability*, providing greater convenience for everyday and overseas spending.









Simon Lee, General Manager of Digital Personal Banking, iFAST Global Bank said:“Expanding our Multi-Currency Debit Card access overseas is a crucial step in delivering on our vision of 'Banking without Boundaries' and creating a more accessible digital banking experience. The initial roll-out brings virtual card access to customers across seven overseas markets, and we will continue to broaden the reach of our payment services globally. Further market expansion, together with physical card issuance for overseas customers, is in the pipeline.”

With iFAST Global Bank's Multi-Currency Current Account, customers can hold, spend, and send across 11 major currencies. The account offers competitive interest rates with no maximum interest caps.

Key features of the Multi-Currency Current Account and Debit Card



Earn Interest on any Amount: No minimum balance and no interest caps, allowing customers to earn interest on everyday balances, with eligible deposits protected by the Financial Services Compensation Scheme (FSCS) up to £120,000.

Multi-currency Functionality: Customers can hold, receive, spend, and transfer across 11 major currencies: GBP, EUR, USD, SGD, HKD, CNY, JPY, CHF, AED, AUD and CAD, all in one place.

Competitive Foreign Exchange Rates: The real-time exchange rates apply to all cross-border transactions and international spending through debit card payments, Worldwide Scan & Pay (Cross-currency QR payments) and remittance services. Customers can also convert and hold any of the 11 supported currencies in advance, allowing them to lock in a favourable exchange rate before making a payment.

Secure Mobile Payments: Debit card details are safely stored and accessible only within the iFAST GB mobile app. Digital tokens are enabled to safeguard each transaction with a unique digital ID, adding an extra layer of security. Dedicated Customer Support: Help is always within reach through built-in chat and call features in the mobile app. Customers can access support in English, Chinese or Cantonese without incurring overseas call charges.

The Multi-Currency Current Account and Debit Card provide a customer-first, all-in-one solution, designed to offer greater simplicity, convenience and flexibility for customers managing their money across borders.

*Apple Pay and Google Pay are supported for virtual cards, subject to availability and eligibility requirements set by Apple and Google. T&Cs apply.

^Interest rates are variable and subject to change. For up-to-date rates, please refer to

About iFAST Corporation & iFAST Global Bank

iFAST Corporation is a global digital banking and wealth management platform, with assets under administration of S$36.76 billion as at 30 September 2026. Established in 2000, it operates in Singapore, Hong Kong, Malaysia, Mainland China, and the UK. iFAST Global Bank is a fully licensed UK bank, offering multi-currency deposits, payment services, and remittance solutions. Authorised by the Prudential Regulation Authority (PRA) and regulated by the PRA and Financial Conduct Authority (FCA), the Bank is a direct member of the Bank of England Faster Payment Scheme, Clearing House Automated Payment System (CHAPS) and SWIFT. iFAST Global Bank is also a member of the Financial Services Compensation Scheme (FSCS) where eligible deposits are protected up to £120,000 for each customer.

iFAST Global Bank was recently recognised as the“Best Consumer's Choice - Highly Commended” at the Moneyfactscompare.co.uk Awards 2026. In recognition of its innovative practices in global digital banking services, the Bank was honoured with the "Best Newcomer" award at the British Bank Awards 2025 hosted by the UK's leading financial review platform Smart Money People.

For more information, visit and

Media Contact:

Rachelle Au-Yeung | ... / ...

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at