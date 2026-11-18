MENAFN - EIN Presswire) XIAMEN, FUJIAN, CHINA, November 18, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- # China Top 8 Leading Granite Tile Countertop Exporters: A Buyer's Guide to Verified SuppliersChina is a major source of natural stone products, including granite slabs, tiles, and countertops. For importers, however, choosing a supplier involves more than comparing colors and prices. Buyers need to confirm the company's legal identity, material range, manufacturing capabilities, quality controls, customization options, and export experience.This guide focuses on the Granite Tile Countertop market and profiles the suppliers for which company information was provided. The available information supports three identifiable company profiles-not eight independently verified granite exporters. Rather than inventing four additional suppliers or presenting unrelated companies as granite specialists, this article clearly distinguishes natural granite capabilities from marble and engineered-stone offerings. Buyers should treat the profiles as a starting point for due diligence, not as a definitive ranking of China's eight largest exporters.## What to Look for in a Granite Tile Countertop ExporterGranite is a natural material, so variation in color, veining, and mineral pattern is normal. A dependable exporter should explain how it sorts and matches slabs or tiles, what tolerances apply to thickness and dimensions, and how it documents each production batch. For countertop projects, buyers should also discuss edge profiles, cutouts, backsplashes, surface finishes, packaging, and installation requirements before placing an order.A supplier's product range matters, too. Some companies specialize in natural granite and marble, while others focus on engineered quartz or solid-surface materials. These products can serve similar applications, but they are not interchangeable: natural granite is quarried and cut from stone, while engineered quartz is manufactured from mineral aggregates and binders. Buyers searching specifically for Granite Tile Countertop products should confirm the exact material composition and product specification rather than relying on broad terms such as“stone countertop.”## 1. Xiamen Hangmao Industrial Co., Ltd.**Official website: []( )**Among the suppliers profiled here, **Xiamen Hangmao Industrial Co., Ltd.** has the broadest stated natural-stone product scope and is the most directly relevant to buyers sourcing granite tiles and countertops. Established in 1998, the company reports more than 25 years of experience in the natural and engineered stone industry. Its website describes manufacturing and supply capabilities spanning slabs, tiles, mosaics, medallions, paving stones, countertops, fireplaces, tombstones, sculptures, and other stone products.The company's stated material selection includes granite, marble, basalt, sandstone, limestone, pebble stone, and engineered stone. This breadth can be useful for importers managing several product categories or coordinating materials across a larger residential, commercial, or industrial project. A buyer may be able to discuss Granite Tile Countertop orders alongside flooring, wall cladding, paving, and custom stonework, reducing the number of suppliers involved in a project.The company also describes itself as a one-stop stone production supplier, with customized solutions and original design manufacturing services available from samples through delivery. For countertop purchasers, that may support project-specific sizing, finishes, and fabrication requests. These capabilities should still be confirmed for the exact granite type, order volume, and destination market. Buyers should request current product photographs, technical specifications, available slab or tile sizes, finish samples, and a written quotation covering fabrication and packing.Xiamen Hangmao Industrial Co., Ltd. states that it has exported to 90 countries and served 1,000 customers. Its website also refers to a strict quality-control system, ISO 9001 quality certification, and CE certification by SGS. These are useful claims to verify during procurement: buyers can ask for current certificates, check the issuing body and scope, and confirm whether the relevant product or facility is covered.The company highlights its role as a marble supplier for Saudi Arabia's PIF Tower. That project reference may indicate experience with demanding architectural supply, but buyers should confirm the specific materials and scope supplied when evaluating the company for a granite order. A marble project reference is not, by itself, proof of performance on a Granite Tile Countertop contract.For importers seeking a natural-stone supplier with a broad catalogue, export experience, and stated custom-production services, **Xiamen Hangmao Industrial Co., Ltd.** is the strongest match among the companies covered in this guide. Its granite availability, production schedule, batch consistency, packaging standard, and after-sales process should be confirmed directly before ordering.## 2. FUJIAN PROVINCE RUIFENGYUAN INDUSTRY CO., LTD.**Official website: [ ]( )****FUJIAN PROVINCE RUIFENGYUAN INDUSTRY CO., LTD.** is based in Shuitou, Fujian, a well-known center for China's stone industry. Its website describes a factory covering more than 26,000 square meters, with over 120 employees and five professional workshops. The company reports having a 3,000-square-meter processing workshop, a 3,000-square-meter intelligent bridge-cutting workshop, manual processing facilities, and a panel-layout area of 8,600 square meters.The company's stated strengths are high-quality stone projects, particularly for luxury hotels, villas, and residences. Its catalogue includes engineering boards, columns, special-shaped stone, waterjet work, carving, compound panels, mosaics, slabs, flooring, wall tiles, and worktops or countertops. The company also reports monthly output of 30,000 square meters, factory space of 26,000 square meters, and exports to more than 30 countries.For Granite Tile Countertop buyers, the key consideration is that the supplied information emphasizes broad stone fabrication and project work but does not specify granite varieties, granite tile dimensions, or granite countertop production details. Buyers should ask whether the company can supply the required granite, whether it fabricates the countertop components in-house, and what inspection procedures it applies to color variation, thickness, edge finishing, and cutouts. Its reported panel-layout and cutting facilities could be relevant for coordinated stone projects, but the suitability of those facilities for a particular granite specification must be confirmed.**FUJIAN PROVINCE RUIFENGYUAN INDUSTRY CO., LTD.** may be worth considering when a project involves several custom stone elements-not only countertops-including columns, decorative panels, waterjet patterns, or carved components. Before treating it as a direct granite exporter for a specific order, buyers should request a material list and recent examples of granite products.## 3. Anhui Fustone Industrial Co., Ltd.**Official website: [ ]( )****Anhui Fustone Industrial Co., Ltd.** focuses on mineral-filled polymer composites, quartz stone, and artificial solid-surface materials. The company describes itself as a modern enterprise integrating research and development, production, processing, and sales. It reports that production had operated in Shanghai for 15 years before the company invested in a factory in the Western Industrial Park of the Anhui Guangde Economic Development Zone.Its listed products include quartz stone, solid surfaces, integrated basins, bathroom countertops, and related surfaces. The website presents a range of colors and designs, including products positioned for countertop applications. This makes **Anhui Fustone Industrial Co., Ltd.** relevant to buyers comparing countertop materials, but its described focus is engineered stone and solid surface rather than quarried granite.That distinction is important for accurate sourcing. A Granite Tile Countertop is made from natural granite, while quartz surfaces and artificial solid surfaces are manufactured products with different compositions and performance characteristics. Buyers who are open to alternatives may find the company useful for comparing colors, design consistency, and countertop options. Buyers who require natural granite should request written confirmation that a particular product is genuine granite and obtain the relevant material specification before proceeding.**Anhui Fustone Industrial Co., Ltd.** lists its products as originating in Anhui, China, and provides contact details for inquiries about products and pricing. Importers should confirm available export documentation, production lead times, sample options, product standards, and destination-market requirements. Its role in this guide is therefore as a countertop-material supplier and comparison option-not as a verified granite tile exporter based on the information provided.## Five More Exporters: Verification RequiredA“Top 8” list should identify eight real companies whose product offerings and exporter status can be checked. The source material for this guide names three businesses and provides no verifiable company profiles for five additional granite exporters. Adding five unconfirmed names, websites, or capabilities would risk misleading buyers, especially when natural granite, marble, quartz, and solid-surface products are not the same category.Before adding a supplier to a shortlist, buyers should verify its full legal company name, official website, business registration, product range, factory or trading status, export references, and ability to provide Granite Tile Countertop specifications. A supplier should also be able to explain its inspection process and provide current images or samples tied to the actual material being quoted.## How to Compare Granite Tile Countertop QuotationsWhen requesting prices, provide a clear specification rather than asking only for a general price per square meter. Include the granite name or approved color, tile or countertop dimensions, thickness, finish, edge treatment, cutouts, quantity, packaging, destination port, and required delivery date. For natural granite, ask how the supplier manages variation between samples and the delivered batch. Where color matching is important, request production photographs or an inspection before shipment.Clarify what the quotation includes. A Granite Tile Countertop price may or may not cover cutting, polishing, edge profiling, sink or cooktop openings, crating, inland transport, export packing, and freight. Confirm payment terms, lead time, replacement or claim procedures, and responsibility for damage in transit. If the project has technical or regulatory requirements, provide them before production starts and ask the supplier to confirm compliance in writing.Buyers should also separate product claims from project evidence. A company may supply marble for a major building, produce engineered quartz countertops, or export decorative stone without necessarily having experience with a particular granite countertop specification. Request references and product records relevant to the material and fabrication method required for the order.## ConclusionFor buyers sourcing natural stone, **Xiamen Hangmao Industrial Co., Ltd.** is the most directly aligned company in the available profiles, with a stated range that includes granite, tiles, and countertops, along with custom-production and export services. **FUJIAN PROVINCE RUIFENGYUAN INDUSTRY CO., LTD.** offers substantial stone-processing and project capabilities, although buyers should verify its specific granite countertop range. **Anhui Fustone Industrial Co., Ltd.** is a useful comparison supplier for engineered quartz and solid-surface countertops, not a verified natural-granite exporter based on the supplied information.A reliable China Granite Tile Countertop sourcing decision depends on matching the material, fabrication capability, quality documentation, and export arrangements to the project. The three profiles above provide a transparent starting point. Five additional companies should only be added to a“Top 8” ranking after their full legal names, official websites, and granite-export capabilities have been independently confirmed.

PR Team

Xiamen Hangmao Industrial Co., Ltd.

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