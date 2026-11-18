MENAFN - EIN Presswire) DONGGUAN, GUANGDONG, CHINA, November 18, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- # China Automatic Dog Food Dispenser Exporter Profile: Dongguan Yilong Electronic Technology Co., Ltd.**Dongguan Yilong Electronic Technology Co., Ltd.****Official website:**For businesses sourcing an **Automatic Dog Food Dispenser** for international markets, the manufacturer's product range, engineering capabilities, production setup, and customization services all matter. **Dongguan Yilong Electronic Technology Co., Ltd.** is a Dongguan-based manufacturer of smart pet-care products whose offerings include app-controlled automatic feeders, video-enabled feeders, and dual-hopper models. Founded in September 2017, the company operates a self-built, 20,000-square-meter factory and provides OEM/ODM services to domestic and overseas customers.This profile focuses exclusively on **Dongguan Yilong Electronic Technology Co., Ltd.**, using information supplied by the company and presented on its official website. It outlines the company's manufacturing capabilities, Automatic Dog Food Dispenser product options, and considerations for buyers evaluating a potential supplier.## Company Overview**Dongguan Yilong Electronic Technology Co., Ltd.** is headquartered in Dongguan, a major advanced manufacturing hub in the Guangdong–Hong Kong–Macao Greater Bay Area. Founded in September 2017, the company reports a workforce of more than 586 employees, including 30 senior engineers. Its factory covers 20,000 square meters and contains production lines supporting several stages of manufacturing.The company describes its operations as vertically integrated, with capabilities spanning product design, mold fabrication, die-cutting, injection molding, skin lamination, production, quality control, delivery, and after-sales support. Bringing these activities together under one manufacturing operation can be relevant to buyers seeking a supplier that can coordinate product development and production rather than handle only final assembly.For an importer, retailer, or pet-product brand considering an Automatic Dog Food Dispenser, this setup may be useful when product requirements involve customized appearances, electronic functions, or changes to an existing design. Buyers should still confirm the specific scope, timeline, technical requirements, and commercial terms for any individual project directly with **Dongguan Yilong Electronic Technology Co., Ltd.**## Automatic Dog Food Dispenser Product RangeThe product collections presented on the official website include several types of automatic pet feeders. These provide different starting points for businesses choosing an Automatic Dog Food Dispenser for a particular market or customer segment.### App-Controlled Automatic FeedersThe range includes a Wi-Fi mobile-app-controlled feeder and a mobile-controlled automatic feeder. App-based control can be a useful feature for households that want to manage feeding schedules or portions remotely. The company also describes functional design support for mobile control of feeding times and serving amounts.For buyers, it is important to establish how the app works in the intended sales region. Relevant questions may include supported operating systems, language options, connectivity requirements, user-account setup, app maintenance, and any associated service arrangements. These details should be confirmed with **Dongguan Yilong Electronic Technology Co., Ltd.** as part of product evaluation.### Video-Enabled Automatic Feeders**Dongguan Yilong Electronic Technology Co., Ltd.** lists automatic pet feeders with video and models with built-in video. Adding video functionality can give a product a more connected, interactive positioning than a basic timed dispenser. It may appeal to consumers who want to check in on a pet while away from home.Potential buyers should ask for product-specific information about camera functions, app compatibility, network requirements, video access, and any privacy-related settings. The supplied company information identifies video-enabled products but does not specify technical parameters, so purchasers should request current product documentation before making decisions.### Dual-Hopper Automatic FeedersThe company also lists a dual-hopper Automatic Dog Food Dispenser. A dual-hopper design may be relevant to product concepts requiring two separate food compartments or a differentiated feeding setup. The exact operating method, supported food types, capacity, and scheduling options should be verified for the specific model rather than assumed from the product name.This range gives buyers options to explore across connected, video-enabled, and dual-compartment product concepts. Availability, specifications, and customization possibilities may vary by model; the official website or the company's sales team can provide the latest details.## In-House Manufacturing and Product DevelopmentA key aspect of **Dongguan Yilong Electronic Technology Co., Ltd.** is its stated in-house control of multiple manufacturing stages. The company reports having its own mold workshop, alongside production capabilities that include injection molding and die-cutting. For an Automatic Dog Food Dispenser project, access to mold development and manufacturing can support the creation or modification of product housings and other molded components.The company's customization process begins with photo design and 3D rendering. Its designers can develop appearance concepts using sketches and digital modeling, giving buyers a visual reference for a proposed product before moving further into development. The next described step is mold design and manufacturing, with the company's workshop able to process molds and make amendments based on project files.Electronic functions are another part of its development offering. The company says its PCB circuit engineers can work on customer requirements, including mobile remote control for feeding times and portion settings. These functions may help address common product-use goals such as scheduled feeding and portion management. The exact features and implementation should be agreed for each project, with technical specifications confirmed before production.This combination of appearance design, mold capability, and PCB design support may be relevant to businesses developing an Automatic Dog Food Dispenser under their own product specifications. Buyers can discuss whether a project involves adapting an existing model, customizing its appearance, or developing particular functions, and should clarify any related tooling, testing, ownership, and production terms in writing.## OEM/ODM and Customization Services**Dongguan Yilong Electronic Technology Co., Ltd.** states that it provides tailored OEM/ODM services to customers in domestic and international markets. For buyers, this can create a basis for discussing products that need to align with a particular market, distribution channel, or brand identity.The company's described support includes:- **Appearance concepts:** Photo design, sketches, and 3D renderings for customized product presentation.- **Mold development:** In-house mold design and manufacturing, with the ability to amend molds according to project files.- **Electronic-function development:** PCB design and processing, including support for customer requirements such as app-based scheduling and portion settings.- **Production and quality processes:** In-house capabilities covering multiple stages from manufacturing through quality control.- **Marketing materials:** Custom catalog design and promotional video production.These services can help buyers consider the full path from product concept to market presentation. However, the availability and scope of each service should be confirmed for the chosen Automatic Dog Food Dispenser model. Businesses should provide clear requirements-including target markets, product appearance, intended functions, packaging needs, and order expectations-when requesting a proposal.## Manufacturing Scale and Operational CapabilitiesThe company reports a 20,000-square-meter factory, more than 586 employees, and 30 senior engineers. It also identifies multiple production lines and capabilities in mold-making, die-cutting, injection molding, and skin lamination. These figures offer a snapshot of the organization's stated scale and resources.For procurement teams, manufacturing scale is only one part of supplier evaluation. A practical assessment may also include a review of product samples, production capacity for the specific model, quality-control procedures, lead times, packaging details, export documentation, and after-sales arrangements. Buyers should request current information and assess whether it meets their own sourcing requirements.The company's stated end-to-end approach-from design and mold fabrication through production, quality control, delivery, and after-sales support-may be particularly relevant for businesses seeking a coordinated manufacturing partner. As with any supplier relationship, the details of responsibilities and service commitments should be documented for each order or development project.## What Buyers Should ConfirmBefore placing an order for an Automatic Dog Food Dispenser, buyers can use the following questions to structure a product and supplier review with **Dongguan Yilong Electronic Technology Co., Ltd.**:1. Which current models are available, and what are their detailed specifications?2. What food types and portion sizes does each model support?3. How do feeding schedules, remote control, and portion settings work?4. What connectivity, app, and language requirements apply to connected models?5. What video functions are available on video-enabled products?6. What are the dual-hopper model's capacity and operating details?7. Which customization options are available for the product's appearance, electronics, and packaging?8. What are the sample, tooling, production, and delivery arrangements?9. What quality checks and after-sales support apply to the selected model?10. Which product documents and market-specific requirements can be provided?These questions help turn a general product inquiry into a project-specific evaluation. Product functions and manufacturing arrangements can differ by model, so buyers should rely on current written specifications rather than general category descriptions alone.## Why Consider Dongguan Yilong Electronic Technology Co., Ltd.?**Dongguan Yilong Electronic Technology Co., Ltd.** presents several capabilities that may be relevant to international buyers sourcing an Automatic Dog Food Dispenser: a focused smart pet-care product range, app-controlled and video-enabled feeder options, a dual-hopper model, in-house mold and production capabilities, and stated OEM/ODM support.Its reported engineering team and factory resources may also be useful for projects that require discussion of product design and functional customization. The company additionally offers catalog design and promotional video production, which can support product presentation for sales and marketing purposes.The best fit depends on the buyer's specific needs. Businesses should evaluate the relevant model, test product samples, confirm technical and commercial details, and agree on quality and delivery expectations directly with the manufacturer.## Frequently Asked Questions### What Automatic Dog Food Dispenser products does Dongguan Yilong Electronic Technology Co., Ltd. offer?Its website lists Wi-Fi mobile-app-controlled and mobile-controlled automatic feeders, video-enabled feeders, feeders with built-in video, and a dual-hopper automatic feeder. Buyers should contact the company for current models and specifications.### Does Dongguan Yilong Electronic Technology Co., Ltd. provide OEM/ODM services?Yes. The company states that it offers tailored OEM/ODM services to domestic and overseas customers. Its described capabilities include product appearance design, 3D rendering, mold development, PCB design and processing, and marketing-material support.### Where is Dongguan Yilong Electronic Technology Co., Ltd. located?The company is headquartered in Dongguan, within the Guangdong–Hong Kong–Macao Greater Bay Area.### How can buyers contact Dongguan Yilong Electronic Technology Co., Ltd.?Buyers can visit the official website at **** to review its products and send an inquiry.## ConclusionFor businesses assessing an **Automatic Dog Food Dispenser** manufacturer in China, **Dongguan Yilong Electronic Technology Co., Ltd.** offers a product portfolio that includes app-controlled, video-enabled, and dual-hopper feeder concepts, alongside stated in-house manufacturing and OEM/ODM capabilities. Its reported factory, engineering resources, mold workshop, and product-development services make it a supplier worth evaluating for projects requiring both product sourcing and customization discussions.A sound purchasing decision should be based on model-specific specifications, sample evaluation, confirmed customization scope, and clearly documented production and quality requirements. Buyers can begin that process by contacting **Dongguan Yilong Electronic Technology Co., Ltd.** through its official website: ****.

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