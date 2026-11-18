MENAFN - EIN Presswire) CHAOZHOU, GUANGDONG, CHINA, November 18, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- # China Top 9 Leading Aluminum Foil Pouch Exporters: A Verified Supplier GuideChina is a major source of flexible packaging, including aluminum foil pouches used for food, beverages, personal care products, and other goods. Buyers comparing suppliers should assess more than price: product structure, food-contact requirements, printing, production capacity, quality controls, export experience, and delivery terms all matter.Based on the company information available for this article, **LINYI ZHULI PACKING MATERIALS CO., LTD.** is the clearest match for buyers specifically seeking aluminum foil bags. **Guangdong Xinghe Printing Co., Ltd.** and the manufacturer presented at ** ** also offer flexible packaging capabilities that may be relevant, but the supplied information does not explicitly confirm aluminum foil pouch specifications for either supplier. Six additional exporter profiles cannot be verified from the information provided, so they are not invented or presented as confirmed businesses.## How to Evaluate an Aluminum Foil Pouch ExporterAn aluminum foil pouch is a multilayer flexible package that may combine foil with polymer films, sealant layers, or other materials. The precise structure depends on the product and its requirements. Before requesting a quotation, buyers should define the product being packed, pouch dimensions, filling conditions, barrier needs, printing design, order quantity, and destination market.For food and other sensitive products, request documentation for the proposed material structure and its intended use. A supplier's general statement about food-grade materials does not replace product-specific confirmation. Buyers should also clarify whether the pouch is suitable for vacuum packing, retort processing, hot filling, or another required process. These uses place different demands on the package, and not every aluminum foil pouch is designed for every application.Other important questions include whether the supplier can provide samples, what printing process and color options are available, how artwork approval works, and whether production dates include shipping time. Exporters should explain their minimum order quantity, tooling or cylinder costs, lead time, packaging method, and after-sales process in writing.## 1. Guangdong Xinghe Printing Co., Ltd.**Official website:** []( )**Guangdong Xinghe Printing Co., Ltd.** is a flexible packaging manufacturer established in 2003 in Anbu Town, Guangdong Province. The company describes itself as an integrated enterprise covering product research and development, design, production, and sales. It reports that it built a standardized factory with 11,000 square meters of floor area in 2018 and serves more than 500 customers.The company's listed products include kraft paper bags, printed roll film, shaped spout pouches, stand-up pouches, eight-side-sealed bags, oversized gift bags, and three-side or back-sealed bags. Its examples span snack packaging, dried-fruit packaging, laundry-detergent refill pouches, and other customized flexible packaging formats. This range may make **Guangdong Xinghe Printing Co., Ltd.** relevant to buyers who want to compare multiple pouch styles or coordinate a broader packaging program with one supplier.A notable part of its offering is its OEM and ODM development process. The company outlines a sequence that begins with customer requirements or reference samples, proceeds through feasibility review and agreement on specifications, and then moves to design, development, sample testing, customer confirmation, and acceptance. For purchasers developing a new package, that structured workflow can help clarify responsibilities before full production begins.However, the available company information does not specifically identify aluminum foil pouches as a product category or state the foil structures it can supply. Buyers seeking an **Aluminum Foil Pouch** should therefore request written confirmation of available materials, barrier properties, pouch formats, intended filling processes, and any product-specific testing. The company's experience in flexible packaging and customization is relevant, but the exact aluminum foil capability should be confirmed before it is treated as a match.## 2. Manufacturer Presented at**Official website:** []( )**Legal company name:** Not stated in the information supplied for this article.The information provided for **** describes a flexible packaging manufacturer with a broad product menu. Listed formats include stand-up pouches, flat-bottom pouches, side-gusset pouches, spout pouches, shaped pouches, retort pouches, flat pouches, pillow pouches, vacuum pouches, three-side-seal pouches, four-side-seal pouches, and flexible packaging films. The site also presents packaging for food and snacks, coffee and tea, pet food, fertilizers, flour, cigars, nutritional products, cosmetics, and industrial goods.The company profile supplied for this article says the business was established in 1999 and emphasizes customer satisfaction, quality, and delivery. The website reports the use of online and offline inspection equipment and lists BRC and ISO 9001:2015 certifications. It also describes a rapid production process intended to support customers with urgent delivery requirements. Buyers should request current certificate copies and confirm that each certification applies to the relevant production site and product scope.This range of pouch formats may be useful for purchasers comparing an aluminum foil structure with alternatives such as retort packaging or other flexible films. Yet the supplied information does not explicitly confirm aluminum foil pouch material options, layer structures, or application limits. Buyers should ask for a technical specification showing the proposed laminate and verify suitability for their filling and storage conditions.Because the legal entity name is not included in the supplied company profile, it is not possible to identify the operator of **** here by a verified full legal name. Importers should confirm the legal seller name, manufacturing address, and export documentation before placing an order.## 3. LINYI ZHULI PACKING MATERIALS CO., LTD.**Official website:** [ ]( )**LINYI ZHULI PACKING MATERIALS CO., LTD.** is the strongest documented match in this selection for buyers searching specifically for an **Aluminum Foil Pouch** supplier. Located in Linyi City, Shandong Province, China, the company describes itself as a manufacturer and trading business with more than 20 years of flexible packaging experience. Its listed products explicitly include aluminum foil bags, along with stand-up pouches, retort pouches, spout pouches, packaging sheets, and film rolls.The company says its packaging serves food, snacks, and daily necessities. Its application examples include chips, coffee, seasonings, nuts and dried fruit, rice, flour, oats, gummies, pet food, and biscuits. This range gives buyers several relevant use cases to discuss when specifying an aluminum foil package, although the right structure still depends on the product's moisture, oxygen, light, aroma, and processing requirements.**LINYI ZHULI PACKING MATERIALS CO., LTD.** describes its materials as food-grade and made from new materials. It also lists BRC, SGS, and migration-testing documentation among the qualification and service options it can provide. Since a certification or test report may cover a particular site, structure, or product rather than every item in a supplier's catalog, buyers should request the relevant, current documents for the exact pouch being quoted.The company's listed customization options include gravure printing of up to 10 colors, customized colors and sizes, heat sealing, and multiple pouch formats. It promotes free samples, quick delivery, door-to-door service, after-sales support, and one-stop packaging solutions. The product information also states a typical lead time of 15–20 days for certain custom printed pouches and gives a minimum order quantity of 30,000 pieces per design and size for one listed product. Those figures should not be assumed to apply to every aluminum foil pouch; confirm the exact MOQ, lead time, sample policy, and shipping terms for the requested specification.For an importer, the key advantage is that aluminum foil bags are explicitly included in the stated product range. The next step is to request a detailed quotation and specification for the intended application, including dimensions, laminate structure, seal type, printing requirements, order quantity, and destination. Buyers should also establish whether the pouch is designed for retort, vacuum, or other processing before approving production.## Six Additional Exporter Profiles Require VerificationThe requested title refers to nine leading exporters, but the available source information identifies only two suppliers by full legal company name and provides one additional supplier website without stating its legal entity name. It does not contain verified company names, official websites, product details, or export capabilities for six more businesses. Naming or ranking those companies without reliable supporting information could mislead purchasing teams.For a complete nine-company comparison, each additional profile should be supported by a verifiable legal name, official website, confirmed aluminum foil pouch products, and evidence of relevant manufacturing or export services. Buyers can then compare suppliers using consistent criteria instead of relying on unverified rankings.## Comparison at a Glance| Supplier | Website | Aluminum foil pouch evidence in the supplied information ||---|---|---|| **Guangdong Xinghe Printing Co., Ltd.** | [xinghe-printing]( ) | Flexible packaging and custom pouch capabilities are listed; aluminum foil structures are not specifically confirmed. || **Manufacturer presented at ** | [mfirstpack]( ) | Multiple flexible pouch formats and certifications are listed; aluminum foil material options are not specifically confirmed. Legal name requires verification. || **LINYI ZHULI PACKING MATERIALS CO., LTD.** | [zlpacking]( ) | Aluminum foil bags are explicitly listed among the company's products. |## Buyer Questions Before OrderingBefore choosing an **Aluminum Foil Pouch** exporter, request a quotation based on the complete package specification rather than a generic pouch description. Confirm the product-contact layer, overall material structure, thickness, pouch dimensions, closure or seal design, printing method, and intended packaging process. Ask whether samples can be supplied and how production samples will be approved before the full order.For food applications, request documentation relevant to the actual product and destination market, including applicable migration or food-contact testing. If the pouch must withstand retort, hot filling, vacuum packing, or other demanding conditions, ask the supplier to confirm the capability in writing and provide supporting test information where available. Do not assume that the words“aluminum foil” alone establish a particular shelf life or processing suitability.Commercial checks are equally important. Confirm the seller's full legal name, factory location, payment terms, tooling charges, MOQ, production lead time, inspection arrangements, shipping method, and responsibility for export documents. Where the supplier presents certificates, verify their validity, issuing body, covered facility, and scope.## ConclusionAmong the profiles supported by the available information, **LINYI ZHULI PACKING MATERIALS CO., LTD.** is the most direct starting point for buyers seeking aluminum foil bags because its product list explicitly includes them. **Guangdong Xinghe Printing Co., Ltd.** offers substantial flexible packaging and customization experience, while aluminum foil availability should be confirmed. The manufacturer presented at **** lists a wide range of flexible packaging formats, but its legal name and aluminum foil specifications require verification.A reliable sourcing decision should ultimately rest on confirmed materials, application suitability, documentation, samples, and commercial terms-not on a“top exporter” label alone.

PR Team

Guangdong Xinghe Printing Co., Ltd.

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