Grace Ungiven and the innocents left to yearn by Jeff R. Kelland

Research and 100+ interviews inform a novel about clerical child sexual abuse, exile, and the pursuit of accountability.

NEW YORK CITY, NY, UNITED STATES, November 18, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- In Jeff R. Kelland's Grace Ungiven (and the innocents left to yearn), a website created in search of healing becomes the turning point in a survivor's pursuit of accountability and justice.

Mickey Kavanaugh connects with another victim of the priest who sexually abused him. Their shared history, along with the other victim's retained DNA evidence, prompts Mickey to return home from self-imposed exile.

Seventeen years have passed since Mickey was abused while serving as an altar boy, yet he continues to live with the psychological consequences. Time and distance have not ended his suffering, and confronting the past means returning to a place he left behind. His search for justice begins with trauma that remains unresolved.

The support website Mickey created provides the story's central connection. Seeking some measure of healing, he encounters someone abused by the same priest at approximately the same time and place. What begins as an effort to find support becomes a link between two survivors whose experiences concern the same man.

The other victim's retained DNA evidence introduces a concrete element into Mickey's pursuit, opening a possibility of action against the priest. The question becomes whether Mickey can build a case that will hold, without any assurance that his return will bring the justice or redemption he seeks.

Back home, Mickey enlists old friends to help make the case stick. His effort moves from a connection established online to an undertaking involving people from his earlier life. As they help Mickey confront his past, their own church-related struggles resurface, revealing the different ways the institution has negatively affected their lives.

Kelland describes his writing as“fiction founded on fact.” Drawing on extensive research and more than 100 in-depth interviews with Catholics from varied backgrounds, he grounds Mickey's story in a wider examination of Catholic clerical child sexual abuse and institutional dysfunction.

The novel addresses these difficult subjects through fiction, combining its research-informed themes with elements of intrigue, romance, and crime.

The emotional and spiritual upheaval of childhood sexual abuse by a priest is another central concern. Mickey's history connects childhood vulnerability with religious authority, making the consequences more than a question of evidence alone. His continuing distress adds a deeply personal dimension to his pursuit of accountability and the novel's broader examination of the Church.

Silence also figures in Kelland's stated purpose for the book. He identifies Catholics who remain silent about clerical child sexual abuse as an audience he hopes to reach, connecting that silence with children's continued suffering. Alongside Mickey's effort to confront one priest, the narrative directs attention toward the wider community and its response to abuse, emphasizing the importance of acknowledgment and accountability.

Kelland wrote Grace Ungiven to raise awareness of clerical child sexual abuse in the Catholic Church. Its central narrative brings that purpose into focus through a survivor who seeks support, encounters another victim, and returns home determined to pursue a case.

The novel is available on Amazon and other book platforms.

Amazon book link:



For review copies, interview requests, or additional information, please contact:

Jeff R. Kelland

BrightKey PR

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A Support Website Connects Two Abuse Survivors in Jeff R. Kelland's Gripping Novel“Grace Ungiven” News Provided By BrightKey PR November 18, 2026, 09:07 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Book Publishing Industry, Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Media, Advertising & PR, Movie Industry, Religion



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