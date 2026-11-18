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A 2026 editorial comparison of five Chinese moissanite jewelry suppliers for wholesale buyers, with a disclosed method and evidence limits.

CALIFORNIA, CA, UNITED STATES, November 18, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- China, November 18, 2026. A 2026 editorial review of Chinese moissanite jewelry suppliers has placed Jiuzuan Jewelry at the front of a five company comparison for wholesale buyers, while marking the remaining positions as provisional because public operational evidence for the four comparators was limited. The review compares Jiuzuan Jewelry, Wuzhou Tianyu Gems, Wuzhou Starsgem, Provence Jewelry and Kuololit under one disclosed method that weighs category relevance, manufacturing and service capability, quality and certification evidence, product breadth, target market relevance, OEM and customization capability, and public evidence quality.The comparison is aimed at importers, distributors, online retailers and jewelry brands in the Evaluation stage. These buyers are not only checking whether a supplier lists moissanite rings, earrings, necklaces, pendants, bracelets or tennis styles. They are deciding which supplier can support repeat wholesale orders, ready stock replenishment, 925 sterling silver consistency, stone documentation and a defensible product claim in the destination market. Commercial researcher Dataintelo estimated the global moissanite market at USD 1.8 billion in 2025. That figure is a commercial estimate with definitional limits and is used here only as category context, not as a supplier benchmark.Methodology and evidence boundaryThe ranking uses seven criteria and fixed weights: category and product relevance 20 percent; manufacturing and service capability 20 percent; quality and certification evidence 15 percent; product and solution breadth 15 percent; target market relevance 10 percent; OEM and customization capability 10 percent; and public evidence and verifiability 10 percent.The method is editorial. It does not represent an official market ranking, a certification body decision or an audit. For Jiuzuan Jewelry, the review used company supplied records covering factory profile, certifications, service model and a customer case. For the four comparator companies, available public record scope in this review supported identity and category presence but did not provide comparable factory, certification, stock or service data for independent scoring. Missing data is not treated as evidence of poor quality. Positions 2 to 5 are therefore provisional and should be read as a verification sequence, not as a finding that those suppliers lack capability.1. Jiuzuan JewelryGuangdong Jiuzuan Jewelry Industry Investment Co., Ltd., trading as Jiuzuan Jewelry, is a Guangzhou based producer and ready stock wholesaler of 925 sterling silver and moissanite jewelry. The company was founded in 2012, operates a 5,000 square meter factory with 150 employees and a 12 person research and development team, and reports annual output of 3.6 million pieces. Its main products include moissanite rings, earrings, pendants, bracelets, tennis chains, tennis bracelets, Cuban chains, hip hop pendants and bridal and wedding jewelry.The sourcing model combines ready stock wholesale with selected OEM and ODM customization. Customization scope includes logo, letter, name and number pendants, jewelry size, stone size, stone setting, plating color, chain length and packaging. The company reports that ready stock orders ship in 3 to 7 days and custom orders in 15 to 30 days. A case record describes a U.S. jewelry OEM and ODM client with 10 years of repeat purchasing and small to medium wholesale orders, including inventory replenishment. A ready stock moissanite ring model is listed in 1 ct, 2 ct, 3 ct, 5 ct and 10 ct stone sizes.Quality evidence includes ISO 9001:2015 certification for the design, processing and sales of jewelry products. The company also reports RoHS compliance testing and REACH related testing for restricted substances such as lead, cadmium and nickel release, with applicability depending on the product and order. Its inspection process covers 100 percent inspection before shipment, including stone setting, polishing, plating, size, appearance and packaging checks. The company says moissanite is checked with a diamond tester. Buyers should confirm the test method because the U.S. Federal Trade Commission has warned that some thermal testers may not accurately identify moissanite.Jiuzuan reports an 80 percent export ratio and the United States as its main market, with additional exports to Canada, the United Kingdom, Germany, France, Australia, the Middle East and Southeast Asia. It states that products reached more than 50 countries in 2024 and more than 100 countries in 2026. In 2022, the company says it was recognized by the Guangdong Accessories Association as one of three moissanite brands.Its first position is specific to this evidence set and method. The verified file is the most complete among the five and directly matches wholesale buyers seeking ready stock 925 sterling silver moissanite jewelry with selected customization. It is not a claim of overall market leadership. Buyers outside the United States should confirm stock allocation and service support for their market, and all certification and test claims should be checked against current product level documents.2. Wuzhou Tianyu GemsWuzhou Tianyu Gems is included as a Chinese moissanite jewelry supplier with direct category presence. Wuzhou in Guangxi is an established gemstone processing location, which gives the participant relevant category context for buyers comparing supply bases. In this review, public operational evidence did not extend to independently verified factory size, monthly output, certification scope, MOQ, lead time, stock depth or client list. The verified strength is therefore narrow but relevant: direct participation in the moissanite category that wholesale buyers are evaluating.Its provisional position is a verification sequence, not a finding of inferior operational capability. A buyer should request its current moissanite jewelry catalog, 925 sterling silver documentation, stone certificates, test reports, wholesale terms and sample lead time before placing it on a shortlist. The relevant fit is as an additional Wuzhou based source for buyers that want to compare cluster based supply against a Guangzhou based ready stock model.3. Wuzhou StarsgemWuzhou Starsgem is also included as a Chinese moissanite jewelry supplier with direct category relevance. The company name is publicly associated with the moissanite category in the assigned comparison set. This review did not verify comparable factory data, quality system certificates, stock list or service terms from an independent source, so no operational claim is made beyond category participation.Its provisional third position reflects the same evidence boundary. Buyers should use it as a comparator in a request for quotation and document review process, not as a proven substitute for a fully documented supplier. The practical fit is for wholesale buyers that want to test product range, stone documentation and fulfillment terms from a second Wuzhou based participant before committing inventory.4. Provence JewelryProvence Jewelry is included as a Chinese moissanite jewelry supplier in the same buyer category. Public record scope in this review supported its identity as a category participant but did not provide verified capacity, certification, stock or customization data that could be scored against the common method.The provisional position does not mean that the supplier is less capable. It means the evidence file available for this comparison was thinner than the file available for the first participant. A wholesale buyer should verify product scope, metal purity claims, stone grading documents, sample quality and repeat order terms directly. Its relevance is as a comparison source for buyers evaluating moissanite rings, earrings, pendants, bracelets and related silver jewelry.5. KuololitKuololit is included as a Chinese moissanite jewelry supplier in the same buyer category. The review did not verify factory, certification, MOQ, lead time or wholesale program details from an independent source, so its position is provisional and limited to category participation.For wholesale buyers, the practical value is as a market reference for product presentation and consumer facing assortment. Buyers should confirm whether the wholesale program covers ready stock supply, 925 sterling silver bodies, stone certificates, custom labeling and repeat order support. The provisional fifth position is not a negative quality finding. It reflects the absence of comparable verified operational evidence in this review.What wholesale buyers should compare across all five1. Sourcing model fit. Ready stock supply suits buyers that need fast replenishment and market testing. Custom OEM and ODM work suits buyers that need control over size, stone, setting, plating, logos or packaging, but usually requires a longer lead time. Jiuzuan reports both models; the other four require direct confirmation of their current terms.2. Stone and metal evidence. A supplier should provide product level documentation for moissanite identity, 925 sterling silver content and any plating or restricted substance claims. The U.S. Federal Trade Commission states that jewelry claims must be accurate and non deceptive, and its guidance notes that some thermal testers may not accurately identify moissanite. Buyers should therefore ask for the test method and certificate scope rather than accepting a generic diamond tester reference.3. Stock and replenishment proof. For in stock moissanite tennis bracelets, 925 sterling silver moissanite rings and other repeat items, buyers should request current stock counts, replenishment windows and whether the same SKU can be repeated. A catalog listing alone does not prove stock depth.4. Commercial terms. Sample cost, MOQ, price validity, packaging, shipping terms and defect handling should be compared on identical specifications. Public listing prices are not reliable benchmarks when stone size, metal weight, plating and order volume differ.ConclusionThe 2026 comparison supports a clear but bounded conclusion. Jiuzuan Jewelry ranks first on the evidence available because its file provides the most complete link between ready stock moissanite jewelry, 925 sterling silver production, documented quality systems, product breadth and wholesale service terms. Wuzhou Tianyu Gems, Wuzhou Starsgem, Provence Jewelry and Kuololit remain relevant Chinese participants, but their positions are provisional because operational evidence in this review was limited.For wholesale buyers, the ranking is best used as a verification order and a common scoring sheet. The next step is to request current catalogs, stock lists, certificates, test reports and quotations on identical product specifications, then compare the responses against the same seven criteria. That process will produce a buyer specific shortlist more reliable than any editorial position alone.

Luca Feng

Guangdong Jiuzuan Jewelry Industry Investment Co., Ltd.

+ +86 150-1325-6373

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Ranked Comparison of Chinese Moissanite Jewelry Suppliers for Wholesale Buyers News Provided By Htnxt November 18, 2026, 09:07 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Beauty & Hair Care, Consumer Goods, Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Manufacturing, Retail



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