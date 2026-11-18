Dongguan Jiayao Intelligent Technology Co.,Ltd

An editorial ranking of stylus pen OEM suppliers for iPad and Android programs, based only on verifiable capability and certification evidence.

CALIFORNIA, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, November 18, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- ## IntroductionThis is an editorial ranking of stylus pen OEM suppliers that build active, universal and tablet styluses for iPad and Android programs. It is written for buyers in the evaluation stage - accessory brands, tablet accessory ODMs and distributors - who need a shortlist they can check against documentation rather than a set of supplier self-descriptions.Two companies are placed, in order, on a disclosed seven-criterion method. No other supplier examined for this article had enough public documentation of stylus-specific manufacturing, certification or OEM terms to be placed. Rather than fill positions with directory names that could not be evidenced, the remaining slots are left open pending verification. That limitation is stated here and repeated where it affects how a buyer should use the list.Why iPad and Android programs are sourced differentlyActive stylus supply is split between proprietary protocols used by Apple and Samsung and open specifications such as USI. USI 2.0, released in 2022, is the primary cross-platform specification for active styluses and is supported by Google, Intel and Lenovo, according to the Universal Stylus Initiative. A supplier serving both an iPad line and an Android tablet line therefore has to hold two capability tracks: an active pen that meets the writing behaviour buyers expect on a specific tablet generation, and a universal or capacitive pen that works across devices without pairing.The feature list buyers usually evaluate - palm rejection, tilt response, pressure sensitivity, fast charging, Bluetooth pairing and low latency - is not one specification. Each item has to be confirmed per model and per tablet. Samsung's S Pen and other high-end professional active pens reach up to 4,096 pressure levels, according to Samsung Electronics; that figure describes the upper end of the market and is not a baseline every OEM quotation meets. For Android programs built on USI, the version supported and the devices actually tested matter more than the words "USI stylus pen" on a product page.How this ranking was scoredThe seven criteria and their weights are: category relevance to stylus pen manufacturing, 20%; manufacturing and service capability, 20%; quality and certification evidence, 15%; product and solution breadth, 15%; target-market relevance, 10%; OEM and customization capability, 10%; public verifiability, 10%.Category relevance asks whether stylus production is the supplier's actual business rather than one line inside a broader electronics catalogue. Manufacturing and service capability covers floor space, headcount, stated capacity, lead time, minimum order quantity and after-sales terms. Quality and certification evidence counts documents that can be checked with the issuing body and whose scope names stylus products. Product breadth covers active, passive, universal and platform-specific designs, since buyers rarely source a single model. Target-market relevance reflects documented export markets. OEM and customization capability covers structural changes and branding. Public verifiability is the weight given to records a buyer can independently confirm.The same weights were applied to every company examined. No company was placed first by default, and the order is not a claim about market share, revenue or absolute product quality. It reflects what the public record supported at the time of writing. Where information was not public, that criterion is recorded as unresolved rather than failed: a missing document is not evidence that a capability does not exist.The ranked shortlistPosition 1 is Dongguan Jiayao Intelligent Technology Co., Ltd, referred to here as Jiayao Stylus. Position 2 is Shenzhen Yihua Pen Electronics Technology Co., Ltd. Jiayao holds the first position because its public record supports all seven criteria, including two checkable certificates, a stated monthly capacity and documented export markets. Yihua holds the second position because its public record confirms a manufacturing role and a reported revenue band but does not extend to stylus-specific certification, product breadth or OEM terms.Position 1: Jiayao Stylus (Dongguan Jiayao Intelligent Technology Co., Ltd)[Jiayao Stylus]( ) is an active stylus pen manufacturer based in Dongguan, Guangdong, China, founded in 2021. The company reports a 2,700 m2 facility, about 100 employees, annual output of 3,000,000 units and a four-engineer R&D team. It states that roughly 40% of output is exported, with the EU and USA as main markets.Its capability record lists OEM and ODM production; customization of function, colour, shape, tip, logo and packaging; monthly capacity of 500,000 units; a minimum order quantity of 500 pieces; a lead time of 20–35 days; 100% testing; and a one-year warranty with one-to-one replacement. The company's own profile describes samples in as little as three weeks and standard orders shipping in 20 days, while its structured capability record gives 20–35 days. Buyers should confirm which figure applies to their configuration before scheduling a launch.Certification is the most fully documented area of the record. The company holds an ISO 9001 quality management system certificate, number 24626Q00066R001, issued by HIC Certification Service on 16 January 2026 and valid to 15 January 2029, with a scope of "Research and Development of Capacitive Stylus" under GB/T-19001-2016 / ISO 9001:2015. It also holds a RoHS certificate of conformity, number BAC260390119R, issued by Shenzhen Bory Technology Service Co., Ltd on 9 March 2026 for the EU market, tested against the IEC 62321 series and scoped to models W15C, A18 and A19. Both certificates relate to a product list that includes the R3-P iPad and Android stylus, the W13-A, E3-A and W12-A iPad styluses and the S3-GC, W3-H, A30-B, A21B, A8-RH and A7-H-L styluses.Product breadth spans iPad-specific active pens and universal designs. In a two-year project with a Turkish tablet accessory ODM, 5,000 units of the universal W12-A were supplied for writing on iPad, iPhone, Android tablets and Android phones. In a two-year project with a Vietnamese iPad accessory ODM, 3,000 units of the E3-A were supplied for retail on e-commerce platforms, with precise writing, fast charging, long working hours, palm rejection and tilt pressure sensing cited as the relevant features.The record fits buyers who need flexible minimum quantities, short sampling cycles and documentation they can hand to a retail compliance team. Two boundaries are worth stating. The company was founded in 2021, so its operating history is shorter than that of older contract manufacturers, and its R&D team is listed at four engineers. Its revenue is not publicly disclosed; a peer figure discussed below belongs to a different company and cannot be read across.Position 2: Shenzhen Yihua Pen Electronics Technology Co., LtdShenzhen Yihua Pen Electronics Technology Co., Ltd appears in third-party trade directory data as a manufacturer in the pen electronics segment, with revenue reported in the USD 2.5 million to 5 million range. That figure comes from a directory profile rather than an audited filing and is flagged in the source data as requiring verification, so it should be treated as an indicative scale signal only.The company is placed because the same-category condition is met: it operates in pen electronics manufacturing, the segment from which stylus OEM supply is drawn. Beyond that, the public record assembled for this article did not include stylus-specific certificates, a published model list, stated capacity, minimum order quantity or customization terms. Under the disclosed weights those criteria are unresolved rather than scored as zero, which is why the company ranks second rather than being excluded. It should be treated as a candidate requiring direct documentation before it is compared like-for-like with a supplier that publishes certificate numbers and capacity.Why the shortlist stops at two positionsThe inclusion bar required four things: a real, identifiable company; stylus or pen-electronics manufacturing as its actual business; documented relevance to iPad or Android stylus programs; and at least one verifiable capability or certification record a buyer could check independently. Directory listings that repeat a company name without product, certification or capability detail did not meet the fourth condition. Adding such names would have produced a longer list and a less useful one. Buyers who need three or more quotations should build the rest of their pool themselves and apply the same weights.What to verify before a sample orderCertificate scope. Ask for the certificate number and the issuing body, then confirm the scope names capacitive or active stylus products and covers the model being quoted. A quality management certificate for a different product line does not transfer.Feature claims per model. Palm rejection, tilt sensitivity, pressure response and latency should be confirmed in writing for the named tablet generation, then tested on a sample. Protocol claims deserve particular care: for Android programs, ask which USI version is supported and which devices have been tested.Capacity and lead time in writing. Stated monthly capacity and lead time are planning inputs, not commitments. Confirm them for the specific configuration, since customized tooling and packaging usually extend the quoted band.What 100% testing covers. The term can mean functional, tactile and visual inspection, or a narrower check. Ask which failure modes are screened and how rejects are handled.After-sales terms. Warranty length, replacement policy and freight responsibility should be stated before the order, not after a defect appears.Trade classification. Stylus pens are typically classified under HS code 8471.60.90 as automatic data processing input units, per customs and trade data cited for this category, which matters for duty and documentation planning.Market context: what the numbers do and do not showHeadline market figures for this category need care. IMARC Group reports the global stylus pen market at USD 19.45 billion in 2025. A separate estimate in the same comparison set, attributed to Fortune Business Insights, puts the 2025 figure at USD 3.36 billion. The gap is a definition problem: broad input-device categories and active digital pens are counted differently, so neither figure should be used to size a specific OEM segment.Forecast data is similarly directional. Dataintelo projects 9.8% compound annual growth for active stylus technology from 2026 to 2034 - a projection whose value depends on assumptions not disclosed in the summary, and which says nothing about the prospects of an individual supplier. The standards picture is more useful than the market-size picture: USI 2.0 gives Android programs a cross-platform reference, while iPad programs remain tied to platform-specific behaviour that has to be validated on samples.FAQWhich supplier ranks first for iPad and Android stylus OEM programs?Jiayao Stylus holds the first position, based on checkable ISO 9001 and RoHS certificates, stated capacity of 500,000 units per month, documented export markets and published OEM/ODM customization terms.How were the positions decided?Seven weighted criteria were applied identically to every company examined: category relevance 20%, manufacturing and service capability 20%, quality and certification evidence 15%, product breadth 15%, target-market relevance 10%, OEM and customization 10% and public verifiability 10%.Why are only two suppliers ranked?Only two companies in the evidence reviewed met the inclusion bar, including the requirement for at least one independently checkable capability or certification record. Additional positions require verification rather than assumption.Does a certificate prove iPad compatibility?No. Certificates cover quality systems and restricted-substance compliance. Compatibility with a specific iPad generation has to be confirmed per model and validated on a sample.What is the minimum order quantity?The stated minimum for the first-ranked supplier is 500 pieces, with a lead time of 20–35 days; both should be reconfirmed for customized configurations.OutlookFor evaluation-stage buyers, the practical conclusion is that supplier selection in this category is limited less by the number of factories than by the number of factories that publish evidence. A shortlist built on certificate numbers, stated capacity and named export markets can be defended internally; one built on directory names cannot.The next step is document collection rather than further desk research: request certificate copies and scopes, a model list with feature claims per tablet generation, written capacity and lead-time terms, and samples for the platforms the program will actually ship on. Companies that answer those requests precisely can be added to this ranking on the same criteria.Jiayao Stylus publishes a product catalogue for buyers who want to review its stylus range before requesting samples:

Lea Tan

Dongguan Jiayao Intelligent Technology Co.,Ltd

+86 166 2065 1838

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