Group photo with delegates after the technical and innovation visits.

Demonstrating the MINATO SuperTrac traction device to delegates.

obotimize representatives demonstrating the HandVivanteTM MirrorHand to delegates.

Robotimize representatives demonstrating the RevitaVivanteTM series to delegates.

Robotimize: Tech For Care. Advancing intelligent neurorehabilitation robotics and digital neurotechnologies across global rehabilitation markets.

Robotimize hosted medical design conference delegates, bridging medical design and rehabilitation technology through VivantePlexusTM and ACETM solutions.

- Kerry Guo, Founder and CEO, Robotimize GroupMALAYSIA, November 18, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Robotimize Group hosted delegates of the 7th International Conference on Medical Design (MD2026) at its showroom as part of the technical and innovation visits programme of the conference, in collaboration with Prof Yu-Cheng Pei and Asst Prof Jian-Jia Huang. The visit gave Robotimize the opportunity to showcase the full scope of its solution, covering VivantePlexusTM and ACETM, and to connect the design discussions of the conference with rehabilitation technology in practice."Bridging medical design and rehabilitation technology starts with showing how the technology comes together as one ecosystem, and we thank our collaborators for helping make this visit possible," said Kerry Guo, Founder and CEO of Robotimize Group.The 7th International Conference on Medical Design was held in Kuala Lumpur at the Malaysian Research Accelerator for Technology and Innovation (MRANTI) under the theme "Co-Creating Better Healthcare Through Design". According to the conference programme, its scope spans digital healthcare, artificial intelligence in medical diagnosis and treatment, health informatics and biomedical design, brought together through oral and poster presentations, keynotes, a panel and workshops. The programme drew contributors from Malaysia, Taiwan and Japan, and included an invited talk on medical device regulation from the Medical Device Authority of Malaysia.The technical and innovation visits programme extended the conference beyond the auditorium and bridged the gap between ideas and technologies. Delegates had the opportunity to tour an innovation hub and to visit a device showcase at the Robotimize showroom, connecting the ideas discussed in the sessions with the technologies themselves. A showroom setting also allows technologies to be presented in context, alongside the broader solution, rather than in isolation.The device showcase at the Robotimize showroom was hosted in collaboration with Prof Yu-Cheng Pei, of Chang Gung Memorial Hospital and Chang Gung University, and Asst Prof Jian-Jia Huang, of Chang Gung University. Robotimize is grateful for their collaboration in bringing the visit together.For Robotimize, the visit was a chance to present the solution as a whole rather than as individual products. The showcase covered VivantePlexusTM, the integrated rehabilitation technology ecosystem of Robotimize, together with the solutions brought through ACETM, its strategic partnerships portfolio. Together, the two reflect how Robotimize develops and distributes technologies designed to support clinician-led rehabilitation, functional training and technology-enabled care pathways across institutional and community settings. Rehabilitation follows a pathway rather than a single moment of care, and a solution-level view lets delegates consider how technologies relate to one another across that pathway, from clinician-led therapy to functional training and into community settings.The conference theme of co-creating better healthcare through design speaks directly to how rehabilitation technology reaches the people who need it, and bridging medical design and rehabilitation technology is central to that idea. Effective rehabilitation technology is rarely the work of a single organisation. It depends on clinicians who understand the needs of users, engineers who build the devices, designers who shape how those devices are used, and partners who bring complementary solutions into one coherent offering. A showroom visit allows delegates from these different disciplines to see how that collaboration looks in practice. In rehabilitation, that coordination matters because users often move between clinical teams, technologies and care settings over the course of recovery.The visit also carries meaning for the wider industry. Medical design brings together designers, engineers, clinicians and regulators, and exchanges of this kind help move conversations from concept toward the technologies that clinicians and users can work with. For a rehabilitation technology company, opening the showroom to an international design community is one way to contribute to that exchange and to learn from the perspectives that delegates bring. Showcasing the full scope of a solution, rather than a single device, also gives delegates a clearer view of how individual technologies fit together."The conference theme of co-creating better healthcare through design reflects how we work with clinicians and partners, and we were pleased to share the full scope of our solution with the delegates," said Even Koh, Group General Manager, Robotimize Group.Robotimize extends its appreciation to Prof Yu-Cheng Pei and Asst Prof Jian-Jia Huang for the collaboration, and to the delegates for the time they spent at the showroom. Robotimize works with healthcare institutions and partners across the globe, and the visit carries forward its advocacy for more pathways to comprehensive solutions that enhance patient outcomes.About Robotimize GroupRobotimize Group is a health technology company headquartered in Singapore, specialising in intelligent rehabilitation robotics and digital neurotechnologies. Through VivantePlexusTM, its integrated rehabilitation technology ecosystem, and ACETM, its strategic partnerships portfolio, Robotimize develops and distributes technologies designed to support clinician-led rehabilitation, functional training, and technology-enabled care pathways across institutional and community settings. Product availability, indications, and use are subject to applicable regulatory approvals and local clinical requirements.For more information, visit:

Jerry HONG

Robotimize Group

+ +60 11-1224 1674

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Robotimize Bridges Medical Design and Rehabilitation Technology at Conference Innovation Visits News Provided By Robotimize November 18, 2026, 09:09 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry, Business & Economy, Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals Industry, Science, Technology



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