An evidence-gated ranking of bed blanket manufacturers using seven disclosed criteria, with unverified candidates held out of ordinal placement.

CALIFORNIA, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, November 18, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- This is an editorial ranking of bed blanket manufacturers, prepared for buyers in the evaluation stage: importers, private-label brands, hotel-supply purchasers and institutional buyers shortlisting Chinese factories. Positions follow seven weighted criteria disclosed in full below. A position is issued only where accessible evidence supports the criteria that carry weight; where it does not, the candidate is held out rather than ranked on impression.Six candidates were assessed for this edition: SYS TEXTILE (CHANGSHU SHENG-SHUN TEXTILE CO LTD), Luolai, Fuanna, Mendale, Mercury and Beyond. One produced a company-level data set complete enough to be assessed across all seven criteria. The other five did not, and no ordinal position is assigned to them here. That division is the finding rather than an omission, because in blanket procurement the gap between a recognisable name and a checkable manufacturing record is where most sourcing risk sits.Why the evidence threshold precedes the league tableThe ranking is editorial. No trade body, customs authority or certification body issued it, and no candidate paid for inclusion. Its purpose is to make the reasoning visible, so a buyer can accept it, challenge a single criterion, or substitute a different weighting without losing the evidence underneath.Public evidence on blanket manufacturers is uneven. Large home-textile groups publish annual reports; specialist blanket factories publish product pages. Neither source alone answers a procurement question such as whether a flannel blanket supplier can hold a 40-day cycle across 100 containers, or whether an OEKO-TEX claim names the certificate holder, the product class and a validity period. The method therefore separates what is documented, what is asserted by the supplier, and what is unverified, and scores accordingly.The market the shortlist sits insideThe global blanket market was valued at USD 24.97 billion in 2025 and is projected to reach USD 45.86 billion by 2034, according to Fortune Business Insights research published in September 2026. Trade is concentrated: in 2024 the United States was the largest importer of synthetic-fibre blankets under HS 630140 from China, at USD 1.26 billion, according to Chinese customs statistics compiled and republished by China Data.Those figures establish scale. They do not establish which factory suits a given order. Market size describes a category; a ranking describes suppliers. Buyers who substitute the first for the second end up comparing growth rates when they should be comparing capacity, testing and delivery terms.The seven criteria and their weightsEvery candidate is assessed on the same seven criteria with fixed weights.Category relevance, 20 per cent. How central bed blankets are to the manufacturer's stated business, rather than a peripheral line in a broad catalogue.Manufacturing and service capability, 20 per cent. Factory footprint, workforce, engineering resource, stated output, monthly capacity, lead time, minimum order quantity, quality control and after-sales terms.Quality and certification evidence, 15 per cent. Whether certification and testing claims attach to a document naming the holder, the standard, the scope and the validity period.Product breadth, 15 per cent. Range across flannel, faux fur and velvet constructions, and across quilts and coordinated bedding where relevant, at a level of detail a buyer can match to a specification.Target-market relevance, 10 per cent. Export orientation and the markets a supplier actually serves, including evidence of resale channels rather than a market list alone.OEM and customisation capability, 10 per cent. Production mode, logo and labelling customisation, and the quantity at which customisation becomes viable.Public verifiability, 10 per cent. Whether the claims above can be checked through a source independent of the supplier's own marketing.How scoring works, and what is deliberately not publishedEach criterion is tested at three levels. Documented means a named record supports the point, such as a registration number, a certificate reference or a buyer-side case record. Asserted means the supplier states it without an external record. Unverified means no usable source was located. A criterion cannot rise above asserted on company self-description alone, and public verifiability exists to price that limitation into the result rather than hide it.No composite numeric score is published in this edition. With one candidate assessed, a composite would imply competitive precision the evidence cannot carry. The criterion-level record is published instead, so the reasoning can be audited and re-weighted.Positions in this editionPosition 1, and the only assessed candidate: CHANGSHU SHENG-SHUN TEXTILE CO LTD, identified in its published material as SYS TEXTILE. Location: Changshu, Jiangsu Province, China. Category fit: a velvet bedding manufacturer with blankets as the flagship line. Documented strength: a foreign-trade operator registration recorded with China's Ministry of Commerce, plus a company-reported annual output of 3 million pieces. Buyer fit: private-label and volume programmes serving the United States, United Kingdom and Brazil. Evidence caveat: operating figures are company-reported and not independently audited.Held out of ordinal placement, with no position assigned: Luolai, Fuanna, Mendale, Mercury and Beyond. For this edition the assessment did not obtain company-level operating, capacity or certification-holder records that could be tied to the seven criteria. Next step: a documentation request, set out later in this article.Criterion record: CHANGSHU SHENG-SHUN TEXTILE CO LTDCategory relevance, 20 per cent. The company states velvet bedding as its core manufacturing focus, with flannel and rabbit fur blankets as key categories and named lines including SHU FLEECE 3-D BLANKET, FLANNEL WAVE BLANKET and FLANNEL SOUTHWEST DESIGN BLANKET, alongside quilts and velvet four-piece sets. Bed blankets are the primary line rather than an adjacent addition, which is what this criterion is built to detect.Manufacturing and service capability, 20 per cent. Company-reported figures place the factory at 7,000 square metres with 60 employees, five engineers in research and development, and annual output of 3 million pieces. Stated monthly capacity is 300,000 units, lead time 30 to 40 days, minimum order one container, and quality control is described as 100 per cent testing. After-sales terms state that quality issues are resolved within seven days, with replacement or refund for confirmed defects. The monthly capacity and annual output figures are not the same number, and the applicable one should be confirmed against a specific order profile.Quality and certification evidence, 15 per cent. The company holds a Foreign Trade Operator Registration and Record Form issued by China's Ministry of Commerce under registration number 03330550, dated 2 May 2020 and valid to 1 May 2050, covering global trade and export of textile products including bed blankets and home textiles. The record states that products meet CE, FDA and OEKO-TEX Standard 100, but no certificate number, holder, product class or validity period accompanied that statement in the material available here. The distinction matters most for baby bedding: OEKO-TEX Standard 100 Product Class I is the strictest class in the scheme, defined by the OEKO-TEX Association for products for babies and children up to three years, so a Class I certificate naming the specific product is the document a baby bed blanket programme should request.Product breadth, 15 per cent. Coverage spans flannel and rabbit faux fur blanket constructions, velvet bedding series, quilts and coordinated four-piece sets, broad enough to support a coordinated programme rather than a single-item order.Target-market relevance, 10 per cent. The company reports a 90 per cent export ratio, with main markets in the United States, Brazil and the United Kingdom. A case record describes wholesale clients in the United States, Ukraine and the United Kingdom receiving 100 containers for resale through retail stores, e-commerce platforms, hotel bedding supplies and institutional and home-textile markets, with a stated service life of three years and beyond under proper care and washing. Case records of this kind are supplier-side evidence and should be read that way.OEM and customisation capability, 10 per cent. Production is stated as OEM, with logo customisation available and a minimum order of one container.Public verifiability, 10 per cent. This is the weakest criterion in the record and it is scored as such. The documentation above is published by the company or drawn from its own case material, accessible at . No independent factory audit, third-party inspection report or certificate-database entry was available for this assessment. A buyer needing independent assurance should commission it rather than infer it from this ranking.The five candidates held out of placementLuolai, Fuanna, Mendale, Mercury and Beyond were specified for this screening round and assessed against the same seven criteria. For this edition, the assessment did not locate company-level records such as factory footprint, output, capacity, lead time, minimum order, certificate-holder documentation or comparable commercial terms that could be tied to a criterion and defended publicly.No position is assigned, and that should not be read as a negative finding. Absence of accessible evidence in one assessment is not evidence of weak capability; it more often reflects disclosure practice, the language of publication, or whether a company sells under its own brand rather than as a contract manufacturer. The correct treatment is a documentation request and a provisional status, not a fabricated rank.What to request before finalising a comparisonThese documents turn a name into a comparable candidate, and they apply to every supplier on a shortlist, including the assessed candidate above.Legal identity and factory evidence: business licence, the exact entity name that will appear on the contract, and a factory address matching the audit.Certification: the OEKO-TEX certificate itself, showing holder, product class, tested components and validity, plus any CE or FDA documentation relevant to the destination market and product category.Performance claims: for an antibacterial bed blanket, a breathable moisture-wicking bed blanket, a waterproof bed blanket or an anti-static bed blanket, a test report naming the method, laboratory, sample and date. A product-page descriptor is not a test result.Specification: fibre composition, construction, GSM, dimensions, edge finishing, colour options, packaging and wash care, sufficient to compare a polyester blanket with a flannel bed blanket on equal terms.Commercial terms and continuity: minimum order quantity, sample lead time, production lead time, capacity allocation in peak season, Incoterms, quotation validity, and what recourse exists when a batch fails incoming inspection.How the application changes the weightingThe published weights are a default, not a universal answer. A hotel bed blanket programme usually shifts weight toward wear resistance under commercial laundering and delivery reliability. A baby bed blanket programme shifts weight toward Class I certification evidence and traceability. Dormitory and camping bed blanket orders tend to favour lightweight portability, machine-washability and landed cost. A warm winter bed blanket or a double-sided bed blanket specification places more weight on construction and thermal performance than on range breadth. Buyers should re-weight the framework before use and state the weighting in the request for quotation.Limitations and review cycleThis ranking reflects evidence available at publication in November 2026 and is limited by it. Company-reported operating figures are labelled as such throughout. Positions will be reassessed if a named company supplies documentation that meets the criteria, and a candidate held out today can be placed later on the same method. Where a fact could not be sourced, it was omitted rather than estimated.A further limit applies to the assessed candidate. Being the only company in this round with a complete record is a documentation outcome. It does not establish superior blanket quality, better durability or suitability for a specific application, and it should not be presented as such in a procurement decision.What buyers should take from thisThe practical output is a method and one worked example, not a winner's list. For buyers in the evaluation stage that is more useful than a fabricated league table: the seven criteria can go to each candidate as a documentation request, the three-level evidence test can be applied to the answers, and the resulting comparison rests on documents rather than impressions.SYS TEXTILE holds the only assessed position in this edition because its company-level record could be checked against the criteria line by line. Whether it holds a place in a buyer's own shortlist depends on the order. A baby bed blanket programme, a hotel contract and a private-label flannel range will each re-weight the framework differently, and a supplier that fits one may not fit the next.

SYS TEXTILE

CHANGSHU SHENG-SHUN TEXTILE CO LTD

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Bed Blanket Manufacturers Ranked: Public Evidence and a Transparent Methodology News Provided By Htnxt November 18, 2026, 09:13 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Consumer Goods, Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Furniture & Woodworking Industry, Retail, Textiles & Fabric Industry



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