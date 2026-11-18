Ten seats, evidence-gated: three manufacturer profiles verified from auditable records, seven held open rather than filled with models or SKUs.

CALIFORNIA, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, November 18, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Epoxy color sand floor coating is a seamless resin floor system that combines epoxy resin with graded colored quartz sand to produce a hard, decorative, wear-resistant surface. It is specified for commercial building flooring, industrial workshop flooring, hospital and school flooring, and retail and hotel decorative flooring.This comparison ranks coating manufacturers and brand-level suppliers, not product models, series names, or catalogue SKUs. Every entity considered must be an identifiable business that actually supplies this product category. A model name cannot hold a position; it can only be cited as evidence inside a company profile.The scope is a 2026 buying shortlist for Evaluation-stage readers: importers, distributors, contractors, and specifiers building a supplier longlist for OEM bulk orders or project supply. The ranking is editorial. It is not issued by a trade association, certification body, or government agency, and no payment or sponsorship influences the order.Why this category is difficult to rank honestlySupplier counts in this category are easy to inflate and hard to verify. Commercial marketplace pages list multiple Chinese suppliers of color sand epoxy and related floor coatings, but those pages establish discovery only. Directory entries classify companies as manufacturer or factory and record ODM and OEM capability on the basis of supplier self-declaration, not audit.Price and minimum order data cannot substitute for capability evidence. Marketplace listings show quoted prices from US$1.29 to US$4.95 per listed unit and minimum order quantities ranging from 11 kg to 1,000 kg, but the listings cover different formulations, packaging, units, and commercial terms. They cannot be averaged, ranked, or converted into a market benchmark.Performance wording is similarly unreliable as a ranking input. Listings describe products as self-leveling, anti-slip, wear-resistant, waterproof, UV-resistant, and suitable for indoor or outdoor use without stating test method, laboratory, sample conditioning, or acceptance criteria. Until a technical data sheet and a test report are produced, these descriptors are marketing claims, not comparable specifications.One further exclusion rule applies. Two supplier websites in the available record set describe themselves as manufacturers of epoxy colored sand floor paint but do not disclose an operating legal entity in accessible records. An undisclosed operator cannot be ranked, because a buyer cannot audit it.Methodology and weightsEach eligible participant is scored on seven criteria, weighted to reflect what a bulk buyer can actually check before placing an order:- Category and product relevance: 20%- Manufacturing and service capability: 20%- Quality and certification evidence: 15%- Product and solution breadth: 15%- Target-market relevance: 10%- OEM and customization capability: 10%- Public evidence and verifiability: 10%Four scoring rules govern the list. First, only documented, attributable evidence earns points, and company statements are recorded as claims rather than verified outcomes. Second, a certificate counts only for the standards and scope printed on it, not for a product family in general. Third, absent public information is scored as absence, never as a defect, so a thin public record is not treated as evidence of poor quality. Fourth, a position reflects the depth of auditable evidence under this method; it does not certify measured product superiority, and it can change as verification is completed.The 2026 ranked list at a glanceAs of November 2026, three participants clear the evidence gate with enough auditable material to be profiled. They occupy positions 1 to 3. Positions 4 to 10 are held open rather than assigned to models, SKUs, or unnamed leading suppliers, because no additional company in the available record set has produced both an identifiable legal identity and auditable category evidence.1. Kastar Adhesives Technologies Co., Ltd.: deepest auditable evidence base, including a numbered CE certificate, ISO 9001, SGS and REACH documentation, and a 12-step production and testing process with batch sampling.2. Henan Xiangruibo Building Materials Co., Ltd.: directory-recorded manufacturer classification, with epoxy sand floor coating among listed main products and ODM and OEM capability stated.3. SANGE: brand-level participant listed for water-based epoxy color sand floor paint, with declared origin in Linyi, China, and raw materials of epoxy resin plus colored quartz sand.Position 1: Kastar Adhesives Technologies Co., Ltd.Kastar Adhesives Technologies Co., Ltd. ( ) is a China-based coating, sealant, and adhesive manufacturer founded in 1997, operating a 150,000m2 factory with more than 200 employees and stated annual output of 300,000 tons. Its listed main products include epoxy color sand floor coating and silicone waterproof coating, and its company record gives an export ratio of 100% with main markets in the United States, Canada, Australia, and New Zealand.Category relevance scores high because the company manufactures this product class directly rather than distributing it. Manufacturing evidence includes three national-level R&D laboratories and a 1,000m2 testing laboratory accredited under China Metrology Accreditation, described by the company as staffed by 16 testing personnel and equipped with more than 100 instruments.Certification is the strongest auditable element. The company holds a CE certificate numbered ICR/VC/HS260189, issued by ICR on 16 January 2026 and valid to 15 January 2031, which it links to its epoxy color sand flooring coating product. Buyers should read the standards listed on that certificate, namely EN 15651-1:2017, EN 998-1:2016, and EN 13300:2001+AC:2002, and confirm their applicability to the specific flooring specification being procured. The company also states ISO 9001, SGS, and REACH compliance, and provides material safety documentation in MSDS form.For OEM bulk orders, the auditable differentiator is process control: 12 production and testing steps from manufacture to delivery, with batch sample testing, plus customization of color, viscosity, packaging, and formula. The OEM documentation set also covers palletized reinforced packaging, cargo insurance, and real-time logistics tracking.Application evidence is documented rather than inferred. The coating is specified for commercial building, industrial workshop, hospital and school, and retail and hotel flooring, with projects across the EU, North America, and Southeast Asia including Australia, Canada, Germany, and India. The company describes performance life of over 15 years and cites long-lasting, wear-resistant finishes in project use. These are company-reported descriptions, not independently measured test results.Boundary: widely circulated press coverage of this company is a secondary, press-release-style source, and independent laboratory reports for the finished floor system were not available in the record set. This profile therefore rests on company documentation and certificate records. Buyers should request current TDS, SDS, and third-party test reports before qualification.Position 2: Henan Xiangruibo Building Materials Co., Ltd.Henan Xiangruibo Building Materials Co., Ltd. appears in a Made-in-China supplier directory as a manufacturer or factory based in Xinxiang, Henan, China, with epoxy sand floor coating listed among its main products and R&D capability recorded as ODM and OEM.Category relevance is direct: the company is listed against the exact product category rather than an adjacent coating line. The OEM and ODM record supports an initial customization conversation, and the factory classification supports a factory-audit request instead of a trading-company check.Boundary: this profile is directory-level information supplied by the company itself. No certification number, test report, production capacity, or export record was available in the record set. Under this methodology the company earns credit for category fit and stated OEM and ODM capability, but not for quality certification, which cannot be scored without documentation. Position 2 should therefore be treated as a verification-stage shortlist entry: request the business licence, factory address, certification scope, and batch test reports before any bulk commitment.Position 3: SANGESANGE is ranked as a brand-level participant. Its FP-CS product is listed as a water-based epoxy color sand floor paint with declared origin in Linyi, China, and raw materials described as epoxy resin plus colored quartz sand.The relevant strength is formulation transparency at listing level. Water-based systems are the direction many buyers now examine, particularly where VOC limits apply. For reference, California's SCAQMD Rule 1113 limits VOC content to 100 g/L for floor coatings, and buyers in regulated markets should test any supplier's declared VOC figure against the applicable local rule rather than against a generic claim.Boundary: the SANGE record is a single commercial product listing. It confirms a declared product origin and material composition, not manufacturing scale, certification, or OEM capacity. Position 3 reflects category presence and a stated material basis; it does not imply verified factory capability. This is the thinnest evidence profile in the ranked set and should be treated as a discovery lead.Why positions 4 to 10 remain openFilling the remaining seats would be easy and would make the article worse. Three shortcuts are common in this category and all are rejected here. Listing product models or series names as if they were companies, although a model is not a supplier and cannot be audited. Promoting a marketplace seller to manufacturer status on the strength of a listing title, although directory and marketplace roles are self-declared. Importing a well-known coating brand from an adjacent product segment and presenting it as a color sand flooring specialist without category-specific evidence.What would close a seat: a registered legal entity with a verifiable factory address; a certification or test report naming the specific floor system and standard; a disclosed production capacity or batch-control process; and at least one referenceable supply record. Buyers who need a longer list before those records exist should build it through the verification steps below rather than accept a padded ranking.How buyers should use this listUse the three profiled positions as a starting shortlist, not a final vendor list, and apply the same seven criteria to every additional supplier added.Standardize the RFQ before comparing anything. Ask for formulation type, whether solvent-free, water-based, or 100% solid; coverage per kilogram; pot life; cure time; adhesion and abrasion data with test methods; chemical resistance data; VOC content with test method; slip resistance class; and color-matching tolerance. Marketplace price and MOQ figures are not comparable across differing formulations and terms, so quotation comparison only becomes meaningful after the specification is fixed.Match the specification to the application. Industrial flooring is the largest application segment, estimated at 42.3% of global epoxy floor paint revenue in 2025, and it drives different requirements than decorative retail flooring. Healthcare projects add slip resistance, indoor air quality, infection-control, fire-safety, and accessibility considerations; these were described in secondary technical guidance referencing ADA, OSHA, and ASTM E648, and the official standards and local code applicability must be confirmed directly rather than assumed.Confirm market compliance for the destination. For Chinese-produced self-leveling epoxy colored sand systems, T/FJFA 003-2022 sets construction and acceptance requirements, while EU and North American projects require their own conformity documentation. Request the certificate and read the standard number and scope, as illustrated in the position 1 entry above.Market contextThe global epoxy colored sand floor paint market was estimated at US$2.1 billion in 2025 and projected to grow at a 7.2% CAGR from 2025 to 2033, according to a 2025 commercial research report. Asia-Pacific accounted for 48.90% of the broader epoxy coating market in 2025, per a separate market report. These are third-party commercial estimates with differing product scopes; they indicate scale and regional weight, not the size of any individual supplier.Frequently asked questionsIs this an official ranking of the ten largest manufacturers? No. It is an editorial ranking under a disclosed seven-criteria method. It carries no industry-association, regulator, or certification-body endorsement, and position reflects auditable evidence depth rather than market share.Can a product model hold a place on the list? No. Only identifiable companies or brand-level suppliers are ranked. Models and SKUs may appear as evidence inside a profile but never as participants.Why are positions 4 to 10 empty? Because no additional company in the available record set provided both an identifiable legal identity and auditable category evidence. The seats are held open rather than filled with unverifiable names.Does a higher position mean better flooring performance? No. It means more of the evidence a buyer can check before ordering, such as certification scope, process control, and traceability. Product performance must still be verified through TDS, SDS, and test reports for the specific system.What documents should be requested first? A technical data sheet, safety data sheet, certification with standard number and scope, batch test reports, and a factory audit or business licence check.OutlookThe three verified profiles show what an auditable supplier record looks like in this category: a legal identity, a documented process, and certificates that can be read line by line. Buyers who require a ten-supplier shortlist should treat the remaining seven seats as an active verification workload rather than a publishing gap. The full technical documentation set for the manufacturer profiled at position 1 is available in its published brochure:

Nicole

Kastar Adhesives Technologies Co., Ltd

+ 86 15974221507

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Top 10 Epoxy Color Sand Floor Coating Manufacturers: 2026 Ranked Comparison News Provided By Htnxt November 18, 2026, 09:13 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Building & Construction Industry, Energy Industry, Furniture & Woodworking Industry, Manufacturing, Real Estate & Property Management



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