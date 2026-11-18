The Dubai oud houses reinterpret the Gulf's most traditional perfume as a modern extrait de parfum, with eight of its oud oils aged from before 2012

DUBAI, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES, November 18, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Luxury Oudh, the oud specialist based in Souq Deira, has partnered with NUHOUD to launch Tamed Ghalia. It is a limited-edition extrait de parfum created by Shahid Ahmed, produced once only and capped at 65 individually numbered bottles.Ghalia is one of the oldest perfume styles in Gulf tradition: a dense, rich blend of oud, musk, ambergris and rose, prepared for weddings, Eid and other important occasions. Tamed Ghalia keeps that heritage and reworks its weight. The result is still rich, deeply musky and heavy with oud, but layers of rose and florals soften its edges into a smooth, powdery and elegant composition that can be worn every day.The formula is built on 13 oud oils, eight of them aged oils dating from before 2012. Natural musk and ambergris add warmth and a soft, skin-like drydown. Four varieties of rose, including Taif, Bulgarian and Turkish, sit alongside frangipani, blue lotus, neroli and a touch of saffron. The master composition was completed in June 2026."I had not removed the character of a traditional Ghalia. I had simply found a way to tame it," said Shahid Ahmed, creator of Tamed Ghalia. "A fragrance that is powerful without being overwhelming. Animalic, yet elegant."Because it is built on natural materials, Tamed Ghalia is designed to keep developing in the bottle. Owners are encouraged to wear it on arrival, then revisit it after a few months and again after a year to notice how its character changes.Tamed Ghalia is presented as a 52 ml extrait de parfum, each bottle individually numbered, in a lacquered wooden presentation box. It is available for pre-order at AED 3,400 from luxuryoudh and in store at Luxury Oudh, Souq Deira, Dubai.Read the full story:About Luxury OudhLuxury Oudh is a Dubai oud house in Souq Deira, offering oud wood, aged oud oils, perfumes, bakhoor and burners sourced from India, Cambodia, Sri Lanka, Malaysia, Papua and beyond. Every piece is graded by resin content, from Super to VIP, and customers can smell before they buy, in store or by WhatsApp video. Luxury Oudh delivers across the UAE and worldwide.About NUHOUDNUHOUD is a Dubai perfumery house founded by Shahid Ahmed, dedicated to the distillation and blending of oud, musk, ambergris and rose.Media contactShahid Ahmed, NUHOUD × Luxury Oudh...

Shahid Ahmed

NUHOUD × Luxury Oudh

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Luxury Oudh and NUHOUD Unveil Tamed Ghalia, a Limited Edition of 65 Numbered Bottles Built on 13 Rare Oud Oils News Provided By ATEX International Exhibition LLC November 18, 2026, 09:13 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Beauty & Hair Care, Retail



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