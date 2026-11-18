MENAFN - EIN Presswire) Dallas foot and ankle surgeon outlines practical steps for runners and for anyone walking on wet or icy surfaces

DALLAS, TX, UNITED STATES, November 18, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- As cooler temperatures and shorter days change how and where people exercise, Dr. Christopher Sakowski, a board-certified orthopaedic foot and ankle surgeon in Dallas, is issuing guidance on reducing the risk of ankle injuries during the fall and winter months. The recommendations cover both recreational runners and anyone who walks outdoors in wet or icy conditions.Why Ankle Injuries Can Increase With the SeasonSeasonal changes affect footing and training habits. Fallen leaves, damp pavement, early darkness, and, during colder spells, ice can all make a misstep more likely. At the same time, many runners are preparing for fall and winter races, often raising mileage or adding speed work that places added stress on the foot and ankle.“Many ankle injuries happen during ordinary activity, such as a misstep on an uneven surface or a sudden change in direction,” said Dr. Sakowski.“A few practical adjustments can lower that risk, and knowing when pain deserves medical attention can keep a minor injury from becoming a longer problem.”Considerations for RunnersFor people training through the colder months, Dr. Sakowski recommends increasing distance, pace, and hill work gradually. Sudden jumps are a common contributor to tendon and stress-related injuries, and building volume in small steps gives tissues time to adapt. He also advises replacing running shoes that have lost cushioning or support, since worn shoes may no longer protect the foot and ankle as intended.A short warm-up before running can help, as cold muscles and joints may be less prepared for sudden changes in direction. Exercises that build calf, ankle, and hip strength and improve balance may also help the ankle respond to unexpected movement. Runners can reduce repetitive stress by alternating between pavement, tracks, and softer routes, provided the footing is even and well maintained.Staying Steady on Wet and Icy SurfacesWalking is a frequent setting for ankle injuries, particularly when conditions are slick. Dr. Sakowski suggests choosing footwear with good traction, since soles designed for wet or cold weather can improve grip. Shorter strides and slower turns can improve stability on slippery ground, and well-lit routes make it easier to see curbs, uneven pavement, and debris. At home, clearing ice, leaves, and clutter from steps and walkways can prevent avoidable falls.“Slowing down and paying attention to the surface is often the simplest protection,” Dr. Sakowski said.When to Seek an EvaluationNot every ankle injury requires surgery, and many respond to rest, bracing, and rehabilitation. Dr. Sakowski noted, however, that certain signs suggest an injury should be examined by a specialist. These include swelling or pain that does not improve within a few days, an ankle that feels unstable or repeatedly gives way, difficulty putting weight on the foot after an injury, and visible deformity or significant bruising following a fall.“Persistent pain or a sense of instability is worth having examined,” he said.“Early evaluation helps determine whether an injury is a simple sprain or something that needs a different approach.”Treatment ApproachesCare for foot and ankle injuries ranges from non-surgical options, such as bracing, physical therapy, and activity modification, to surgical treatment when appropriate. The right approach depends on the type and severity of the injury, the patient's activity level and overall health. Dr. Sakowski's practice includes both non-surgical care and procedures such as arthroscopy and minimally invasive surgery.About Christopher Sakowski, MDChristopher Sakowski, MD, is a board-certified orthopaedic foot and ankle surgeon serving patients in Dallas and Plano, Texas. His areas of focus include total ankle replacement, arthroscopy, and minimally invasive procedures, as well as non-surgical care for a range of foot and ankle conditions.

Christopher Sakowski, MD

Texas Orthopaedic Associates

+1 (214) 265-3200

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Dr. Christopher Sakowski Issues Seasonal Guidance on Preventing Running and Winter-Weather Ankle Injuries News Provided By Fortress Digital Marketing November 18, 2026, 09:13 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals Industry



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