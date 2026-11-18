Tamara Vrhovec Sekáč, International Business Expansion Manager at Finax, accepting the award for the Finax European Pension (PEPP). Photo: Robert Tjalondo / Rockin' Pictures

As Europe ages and pressure on public pensions grows, Finax's portable European Pension has won an international award.

- Tamara Vrhovec SekáčTHE HAGUE, NETHERLANDS, November 18, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Europe is ageing. Today, fewer than three people of working age in the EU support each person aged 65 or older. According to Eurostat, the old-age economic dependency ratio reached 34.5% at the beginning of 2025, up from 29% ten years earlier.Demographic projections summarised by the European Central Bank in September 2026 suggest this figure will rise to 51% in the euro area by 2050 and 62% by 2100. By the middle of the century, approximately two people will work for every retiree, falling to fewer than 1.6 by the end of the century.“Pay-as-you-go, or state pension systems, are coming under increasing pressure. Every European should also prepare for retirement through personal savings. PEPP offers low costs, tax advantages and the ability to take your retirement savings with you when you move abroad,” says Tamara Vrhovec Sekáč, Expansion Manager for the European Pension at Finax, Europe's largest PEPP provider.A Portable Pension for a Mobile EuropeThe Pan-European Personal Pension Product (PEPP) is a voluntary retirement savings product introduced by the European Union in 2022. Its key advantage is portability: savers who move to another EU country can continue using the same product.Finax first launched the European Pension in Slovakia as a pilot. It is now used by savers in Slovakia, Poland, Croatia, the Czech Republic and Ireland. The product is expected to launch in Romania by the end of 2026, with further Western European countries planned for 2027.Poland is the dominant market, accounting for more than half of all savers and three-quarters of assets. Croatia has the second-highest PEPP penetration among Finax clients and the most balanced representation of men and women. Women make up 44.5% of Croatian savers, compared with an average of 34% across markets.Ireland is home to more than 931,000 foreign nationals, almost 17% of its population, including many people from Poland and Croatia. They may build careers in Ireland but later move again or return home. For them, PEPP offers one European pension that moves with them instead of leaving their retirement savings fragmented across the countries where they have worked.In Ireland, PEPP receives the same tax treatment as products such as a PRSA. Contributions qualify for age-related tax relief of 15% to 40% of income, on annual earnings of up to €115,000. Returns within PEPP are tax-exempt, and 25% of accumulated savings, up to €200,000, can be withdrawn tax-free at retirement.“Over the past four years, we have shown that one pension product can work across Europe and that low costs and long-term investing pay off for savers. Europe is ageing and pay-as-you-go systems alone are not enough. We want Europeans to have access to PEPP,” adds Vrhovec Sekáč.Double-Digit Returns Across All StrategiesFinax launched the European Pension in 2022 as the first PEPP provider and is now the largest. As of September 2026, its core PEPP 100/0 strategy, invested exclusively in equity ETFs, had delivered a four-year return of 71% and a 12-month return of 20.1%. Altogether, PEPP savers have earned €23 million. Strategies with 20% and 40% bond allocations also achieved double-digit annual returns.The European Pension now manages €122 million for thousands of savers across Europe. Its design earned Finax first place in the Pension Fund Design & Reform category at the WorldPensionSummit Excellence & Innovation Awards in The Hague.International Recognition for Pension InnovationPresented by the US industry publication Pensions & Investments during the P&I WorldPensionSummit, the awards recognise pension organisations that excel in strategy, execution or innovation. Winners are selected by an international panel of experts.At this year's summit, held from 3 to 5 November 2026, the jury described the product's aim of creating a long-term retirement plan reflecting workforce mobility as an outstanding initiative.About Finax: Finax is a European investment company specialising in long-term investing and retirement solutions.Finax is authorised under European financial regulation and operates across multiple EU markets. The company currently manages assets for clients across Europe at the level of EUR 1.8 billion.Investing is associated with risk. For more information on the European Pension product, see the KID ( ).

Tamara Vrhovec Sekáč

Finax

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Finax Wins International Pension Innovation Award for Its Pan-European Personal Pension Product News Provided By Finax November 18, 2026, 09:15 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Companies



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