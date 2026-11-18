MENAFN - IANS) Mumbai, Nov 18 (IANS) A 15-year-long deadlock over road widening in Mumbai's Kandivali West was finally brought to an end, as the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation's (BMC) R-South Ward demolished 27 commercial structures at the Mathuradas Road–SV Road junction, officials said.

The demolition has cleared a major obstruction that held up the widening of a 110-metre stretch since 2011, delaying efforts to improve traffic movement along the important corridor and ease congestion.

According to civic officials, the road-widening project was stalled for years because shop owners were initially reluctant to surrender portions of their properties required for the proposed expansion. However, after several rounds of discussions and negotiations with the affected owners, the civic administration was eventually able to obtain their consent, paving the way for the demolition drive.

Under the arrangement reached with the shop owners, the portions of their properties falling within the designated road-widening alignment will be handed over to the civic body.

The owners will be able to reconstruct their shops in the remaining available space towards the rear of their respective properties, officials said.

With the commercial structures now removed from the identified stretch, the BMC can proceed with the long-pending road-widening work.

The project is expected to improve traffic flow on SV Road and reduce congestion, particularly for commuters travelling towards Kandivali railway station.

Meanwhile, the Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) has also intensified its drive against unauthorised constructions and encroachments across different parts of the city, carrying out demolition and seizure operations in several localities.

On Tuesday, the PMC's Encroachment and Unauthorised Construction Removal Department conducted anti-encroachment operations in Shivajinagar, along Fergusson College Road, as well as in the Mantra Society and Keshavnagar areas falling under the jurisdiction of the Hadapsar-Manjri Zonal Office.

During the coordinated operations, the civic teams demolished unauthorised temporary and permanent structures spread across approximately 24,500 square feet. The action was aimed at clearing encroachments and removing structures that had been put up without the required permissions.

In addition to the demolition drive, the teams also seized several unauthorised commercial stalls, handcarts, sheets, and other materials found at the affected locations.