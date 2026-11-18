The high-level dialogue titled“Inclusive by Design: Building Digital Futures That Leave No One Behind” has highlighted digital accessibility as a fundamental pillar of building an inclusive digital future that benefits everyone.

Took place yesterday, the event was hosted by the Communications Regulatory Authority (CRA), in collaboration with the Ministry of Social Development and Family (MSDF) and with the participation of the Ministry of Science and ICT of the Republic of Korea.

The high-level dialogue was held on the sidelines of the International Telecommunication Union (ITU) Plenipotentiary Conference 2026 (PP-26).

The session emphasised the importance of integrating the needs of persons with disabilities from the earliest stages of policymaking and the design of digital technologies and services, to facilitate accessibility and strengthen their participation in society and the digital economy.

It brought together representatives from governments, regulatory authorities, international organisations, the private sector, academic institutions, and organisations representing persons with disabilities, alongside young participants.

The session opened with remarks by Director of Policy, Advisory Support and Capacity Development at Mada Assistive Technology Center (Mada Center) Amna Mohammed al-Mutawa and Senior Policy Adviser at the Korea Information Society Development Institute (KISDI) Mina Seonmin Jun.

The session featured a distinguished group of international experts, including Secretary-General-Elect of the African Telecommunications Union (ATU) Engineer Kezia Mwale; Policy Analyst at Innovation, Science and Economic Development Canada (ISED) Ellen Taylor; International Policy Manager at the United Kingdom's Office of Communications (Ofcom) Teddy Woodhouse; and International Affairs Officer at the Telecommunications Regulatory Commission (TRC) of the Hashemite Kingdom of Jordan Hadeel Sarairah.

Discussions focused on the role of policies and regulatory frameworks in improving access to digital services and removing barriers faced by persons with disabilities, drawing on international experiences in integrating accessibility principles into digital transformation strategies.

Participants also explored the role of assistive technologies, artificial intelligence (AI), and emerging technologies in advancing digital inclusion, emphasising the importance of ensuring that these technologies are developed and deployed in ways that remove barriers rather than create new ones.

The session further highlighted the need for data collection and measurable indicators to assess progress in digital accessibility, alongside international knowledge exchange to support the development of more inclusive solutions.

In this context, Public Relations and Communication Manager at CRA, Engineer Hussain Abdulla Salatt, said:“Advancing digital accessibility for all is essential to building a more inclusive digital future, enabling all members of society, including persons with disabilities, to benefit from the opportunities of digital transformation.”

“CRA recognises the importance of regulatory frameworks and technical standards that take into account the diverse needs of users, in line with the objectives of Qatar National Vision 2030,” he added.

For her part, Director of the International Co-operation Department at MSDF Sheikha Aisha bint Mubarak al-Thani stated:“Digital accessibility is essential to enhancing the independence of persons with disabilities in their daily lives, including their ability to access public services and pursue educational and employment opportunities.”

She continued, saying:“In this regard, the ministry is committed to strengthening partnerships at both the national and international levels to facilitate the exchange of expertise and support the development of digital services that are accessible and can be used independently.”

“As part of preparations for the Global Disability Summit 2028, we look forward to building on the discussions held during this session to identify opportunities for cooperation in leveraging assistive technologies and artificial intelligence to remove digital barriers and expand opportunities for participation in society,” added Sheikha Aisha.

The outcomes of the session are expected to contribute to the preparation of a research report on inclusive technology and artificial intelligence for the Global Disability Summit 2028, which will be hosted in Doha.

The report will draw on the international experiences and expertise shared during the dialogue to identify existing challenges, research priorities, and opportunities for collaboration aimed at advancing digital accessibility and empowering persons with disabilities.

CRA MSDF inclusion ITU