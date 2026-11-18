The Ministry of Social Development and Family (MSDF) is hosting an event at Old Doha Port tomorrow and Friday to mark World Children's Day and substantially enhance awareness of children's rights, encourage children to express themselves and participate through a plethora of interactive, educational and recreational activities for children and families, under the theme of childhood as a responsibility.

The event underscores MSDF's commitment to providing children of different age groups with an interactive and educational experience that combines awareness-raising with recreation, helps familiarise them with their rights, develops their skills and encourages them to express their dreams and aspirations, while strengthening meaningful participation by parents, families and those involved in childhood and child protection.

The Family Development Department is offering a myriad of awareness-raising and interactive activities, including an emotion garden corner designed to substantially enhance children's emotional awareness by drawing connections between feelings and plants.

Through this activity, children learn to identify their different emotions and express them, thereby strengthening their ability to understand and manage their feelings in a healthy way. A separate family message corner gives parents the opportunity to convey messages of love and encouragement to their children through handwritten notes that the children can keep as mementos, further strengthening emotional bonds and family communication.

Building healthy and happy children, strengthening family bonds and fostering their interaction with all segments of society remain central to the Ministry of Social Development and Family's efforts to support childhood, Director of the MSDF's Family Empowerment Department, Fatima al-Nuaimi, said.

She said the event forms part of the ministry's plans to prioritise childhood and endeavour to raise healthy, happy children, while substantially strengthening their interaction and ties with different segments of society.

Meanwhile, the Social Protection Department is taking part in the event with three main activity areas. These include a children's house area focused on familiarising children with their rights and substantially enhancing their awareness of them; a future dreams area that gives children an opportunity to express their dreams and aspirations; and a games area offering a plethora of recreational and interactive activities suited to different age groups, bringing enjoyment and benefit together in a safe and stimulating environment.

Director of the Social Protection Department Abdulaziz al-Mohannadi asserted that protecting children's rights, substantially strengthening public awareness of those rights and ensuring a safe environment for every child remain fundamental priorities in the ministry's efforts.

Raising awareness of children's rights and familiarising children with them through accessible, interactive methods would substantively strengthen their understanding of those rights and bolster their ability to express their needs and views, al-Mohannadi underlined.

World Children's Day Ministry of Social Development and Family Old Doha Port