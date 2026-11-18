MENAFN - IANS) Mumbai, Nov 18 (IANS) Actress Rakul Preet Singh has stressed the need for collective action to tackle rising pollution levels, calling it the responsibility of every individual to contribute towards protecting the environment.

Speaking to IANS about the importance of initiatives, the actress highlighted how small steps, including monitoring one's carbon footprint and vehicle emissions, can make a significant difference in safeguarding the planet for future generations.

“I think cause is very important, as I just said that it is the need of the day. We read that AQI has reached 600, 1000. And this is affecting our health and the future generations,” Rakul told IANS.

She said that while the present generation may get by, the real question is what kind of planet it is leaving behind for those who follow.

“I mean, we will live, but how are we leaving the planet for the next couple of generations? And I think it is the responsibility of all of us to do whatever we can from our side, as much as we can. How much carbon footprint do we have? How much pollution has been checked from our car? Small, small things, you know. And I think if we all do it, it will be a collective effort. And I am very happy that Earthshot is doing such an event. And it is a step in the right direction.”

On the acting front, Rakul was recently seen as Surpanakha in 'Ramayana' directed Nitesh Tiwary.

She called it a special journey and expressed pride in being part of a story that has been deeply rooted in Indian culture for generations.

Sharing her thoughts, the actress wrote,“Have been waiting to share the experience of Playing Surpanakha in Ramayana. It has been such a special journey for me. It's not every day that you get to be a part of a story that has been a part of our lives and culture for generations. To see Ramayana being brought to life on such a grand scale is truly something else. Being part of a story that means so much to our country, and seeing it come together on such a scale, makes this journey even more special.”

'Ramayana,' which stars Ranbir Kapoor and Sai Pallavi in the lead roles, was released in theatres on, November 5.