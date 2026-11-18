MENAFN - Mid-East Info) Island ranks third in Abu Dhabi by transaction value in the first nine months of 2026, as end-user demand grows

Guggenheim Abu Dhabi opens on 11 December 2026. It joins Louvre Abu Dhabi, Zayed National Museum, Natural History Museum Abu Dhabi and teamLab Phenomena Abu Dhabi in the Saadiyat Cultural District. betterhomes says the opening will speed up a change already under way: people are choosing Saadiyat as a place to live, not just a place to visit. Borderless Finance. AI-Native.

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Saadiyat recorded AED18.69 billion in real estate transactions in the first nine months of 2026, according to the Abu Dhabi Real Estate Centre (ADREC). That is the third-highest total of any district in the emirate.

Families and end users lead demandMore buyers looking for a premium home are choosing Saadiyat for its location, amenities and leading schools. They plan to stay, and that kind of buyer gives a neighbourhood long-term strength.

Investors see room to growThe island is also one of Abu Dhabi's most sought-after locations for investors. They see strong potential for capital growth and short-term rental returns, supported by the beachfront, the restaurants and the cultural district.

Beachfront apartments as an alternative to villasMamsha Al Saadiyat is one of the few projects in Abu Dhabi with apartments directly on Saadiyat Beach. That makes it a strong option for buyers who might otherwise have looked at a standalone villa.

Nada Osman, Director of betterhomes Abu Dhabi, said:“Saadiyat has never been short of interest, but the kind of interest is changing. More of the people who come to us want to live there, close to the schools, the beach and now the museums, rather than simply own a property on the island. That kind of demand tends to stay, and it's what gives a neighbourhood its long-term strength.”