Naidu Thanks Karnataka for Power Restoration Help During Cyclone Crisis

Amaravati (Andhra Pradesh) [India], November 18 (ANI): Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu has written to Karnataka Chief Minister D K Shivakumar, conveying his sincere appreciation and gratitude to him and the Government of Karnataka for the timely assistance extended for power restoration works in Andhra Pradesh in the aftermath of Cyclones Arnab and Murasu.

In his letter, Naidu said the two cyclones caused extensive damage to power infrastructure and disrupted electricity supply in several affected areas of the State. In the areas served by APCPDCL alone, 165 batches comprising 1,580 personnel were deployed following Cyclone Arnab and 390 batches comprising 3,292 personnel following Cyclone Murasu to undertake restoration works. In this context, Naidu said he was particularly grateful for the prompt response from the Government of Karnataka in deploying 68 batches comprising 592 personnel to support restoration activities in Andhra Pradesh. "The additional manpower provided valuable reinforcement to our own teams on the ground and strengthened our ability to undertake restoration works on a war footing," he said.

Naidu said the scale of the task can be appreciated from the fact that in APCPDCL areas, power supply had to be restored to 1,333 villages affected by Cyclone Arnab and 1,825 villages affected by Cyclone Murasu. Further, 1,852 poles were damaged, leaning or fallen during Cyclone Arnab, while the corresponding number during Cyclone Murasu was 7,850. He said the personnel deputed by the Karnataka Government worked alongside their counterparts in Andhra Pradesh under difficult field conditions. Their assistance contributed to augmenting restoration resources available on the ground and supported efforts to restore electricity supply and normalcy to affected communities at the earliest. "In the aftermath of a major natural disaster, timely availability of trained personnel and specialised resources can make a significant difference to the speed of restoration. I therefore deeply appreciate not only the scale of support extended by Karnataka but also the promptness with which the personnel were mobilised for Andhra Pradesh," Naidu said.

He said both States share close geographical, economic and cultural ties, and cooperation during times of adversity further strengthens these bonds. With extreme weather events posing growing challenges, greater inter-State cooperation and mutual assistance will help collectively build stronger and more resilient disaster response mechanisms. "On behalf of the Government and the people of Andhra Pradesh, I convey my heartfelt appreciation to you, the Government of Karnataka and all the officers and personnel who contributed to our restoration efforts," he said. Naidu also assured that Andhra Pradesh remains equally committed to the spirit of mutual support. In the event of any natural calamity or emergency affecting Karnataka, the Government of Andhra Pradesh will stand ready to extend all possible assistance, including deployment of personnel, equipment, machinery and other resources as may be required. "I once again thank you for your valuable support and look forward to continued cooperation between Andhra Pradesh and Karnataka for the welfare and safety of our people," he said. (ANI)