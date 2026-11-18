Australia Could Supply Uranium And Support Nuclear Projects In Bengal

Australia could explore supplying uranium to India and cooperating on potential nuclear power projects in West Bengal, Australian High Commissioner to India Philip Green said, highlighting emerging opportunities for bilateral collaboration in the nuclear energy sector. Speaking to ANI after his meeting with West Bengal BJP President Samik Bhattacharya to explore economic opportunities in the state, Green said he would encourage Australian businesses to explore investment opportunities in West Bengal. "I will be engaging with the business community of Australia to say that a new chapter has been opened in West Bengal, and there are new opportunities here with the support of the President and the government of West Bengal," he said.

Highlighting opportunities in the nuclear energy sector, the Australian envoy said discussions also covered the possibility of supplying uranium to India and cooperation in nuclear power generation in West Bengal. "We talked about the nuclear field and the fact that the way is now open for Australia to sell uranium to India, and if there are going to be nuclear power plants in West Bengal, that could be another area of cooperation," Green said.

The High Commissioner also highlighted growing opportunities for collaboration in the mining sector, noting that a large delegation of Australian companies would participate in an upcoming mining conference in India. "Next month is the IME mining conference-it's the biggest mining conference in India. Australia will have its biggest-ever delegation coming to that; there will be more than 50 companies coming here," he said. Green further stated that he had assured Bhattacharya of facilitating interactions between Australian mining companies and representatives in West Bengal to explore potential areas of collaboration. The envoy indicated that the discussions were not limited to the nuclear and mining sectors but also covered broader business opportunities that could strengthen economic engagement between Australia and West Bengal. "We had fruitful discussions on a wide range of business prospects," Green added.