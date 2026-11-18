Amit Shah to Address Anti-Terrorism Conference 2026 in New Delhi

Union Home Minister Amit Shah to address the Anti-Terrorism Conference 2026 on 'Cross-Border Terrorism' in New Delhi on November 19. The Home Minister will inaugurate the two-day, 6th edition of the conference before addressing the officials, and is expected to review the progress made on the consensus and recommendations adopted at last year's meet. The conference is being organised by the National Investigation Agency (NIA) under the Ministry of Home Affairs.

The conference is expected to be attended by Union Ministers of State for Home Affairs Nityanand Rai and Bandi Sanjay Kumar, Union Home Secretary, Secretary R & AW, Director General of NIA and many other dignitaries. The conference will also be attended by senior police officers from states and Union Territories (UTs), officers from Central agencies and departments dealing with issues related to counter-terrorism, and experts from related fields such as law, forensics and technology. The deliberations will centre on the sharing of operational experiences and best practices and the use of emerging technologies to counter terror networks, mechanisms for improved international legal cooperation, and strategies to dismantle terror ecosystems operating in different counter-terrorism theatres across India.

In last year's Anti-Terror Conference, there was consensus among various central and state agencies and police forces on the need for stronger collaborative efforts backed by a standardised strategy to combat the menace of terrorism, particularly with respect to cybercrime and financial terrorism. There was strong emphasis on enhancing India's anti-terror capacity, supported by a model ATS structure designed to enhance coordination and seamless real-time information exchange among the central and state security and investigative agencies.

The 5th edition of the conference saw the Central government reiterate its policy of no tolerance for terrorism in any form, and its commitment to strengthening the country's anti-terror apparatus. Addressing the meeting last year, the Home Minister had directed the states to expeditiously implement the uniform Anti-Terror Squad (ATS) structure to strengthen India's counter-terrorism capabilities. He had then emphasised that without the availability of robust, uniform, and consistent operational capacity across the country, we cannot ensure proper use of intelligence and effective coordinated counter-actions. Last year's conference focussed on the lessons learnt during investigations, preemptive disruptions of terror modules, and learnings in various theatres such as LWE, North East, and various hybrid threats to national security. It served as a platform to explore and evaluate new security threats such as deepfakes and hybrid warfare, and also emphasised the need for digital forensics and data analysis in CT investigations. Other significant discussions focused on countering the financing of terrorism, maritime terrorism, illicit trafficking and evolving counter- terrorism jurisprudence.