MoS Defence Sanjay Seth Arrives in Brussels for Schuman Security Forum

Brussels [Belgium], November 18 (ANI): Union Minister of State (MoS) for Defence Sanjay Seth arrived in Brussels on Wednesday to participate in the Schuman Security and Defence Forum 2026. India's Ambassador to Belgium and the European Union, Pranay Verma, received the Minister upon his arrival at the airport.

Sharing details of his visit, the Ministry of Defence's Directorate of Public Relations said on X, "Raksha Rajya Mantri Sanjay Seth arrived in Brussels to attend the Schuman Security and Defence Forum. He was received by Ambassador of India to Belgium and the European Union, Pranay Verma." "The visit underlines India's expanding defence and strategic cooperation with the European Union, following the signing of the India-EU Strategic and Defence Partnership Agreement in January 2026," it added.

Earlier, during his transit through Zurich Airport, Seth was welcomed by Rajendra Choudhari, Second Secretary (Consular, Culture and Diaspora) and Central Public Information Officer (CPIO) at the Embassy of India in Switzerland. In a post on X, the Indian Embassy in Switzerland said, "Hon'ble Raksha Rajya Mantri Sanjay Seth was accorded a warm welcome by Second Secretary Rajendra Choudhari during his transit at Zurich Airport, while en route to Brussels for participation in the Schuman Security and Defence Forum 2026."

The third edition of the Schuman Security and Defence Forum (Schuman Forum) is being held in Brussels on November 17 and 18. According to the European Union (EU), the forum will bring together senior representatives from more than 85 partner countries, EU Member States, international and regional organisations, as well as leading think tanks and academic institutions. Highlighting the forum's objectives, the EU said in an official statement, "The Schuman Forum will aim to shed light on how ongoing and potential peace, security and defence partnerships can respond more effectively to today's and the future's most pressing security threats and challenges, while contributing to global peace and security as well as upholding the international rules-based order and multilateralism." (ANI)