MENAFN - IANS) New Delhi, Nov 18 (IANS) The Ministry of Youth Affairs & Sports has constituted a 14-member committee to formulate a comprehensive framework for developing a "wider, professionally managed, and financially sustainable" sports league ecosystem in India.

The composition of the 14-member committee are as follows; Joint Secretary (Governance) in Department of Sports Kunal named as the covener while, Vineel Krishna, Joint Secretary (Khelo India), Raghuram Iyer, CEO, IOA, B Srinivasan, RIL, Hemang Amin, COO IPL, BCCI, P.K.S.V. Sagar, GMR Sports, Sanjay Adesara, Adani Sportsline, Divyanshu Singh, JSW Sports, Ishan Chatterjee, Jio Hotstar, Rajesh Kaul, Sony Pictures, Anupam Swaroop, DD Sports, Parag Darade, Zee Entertainmen, Abhijit Bhattacharya, BVL, Nandan Kamath are the other members.

Empowered to consult National Sports Federations, existing league officials, investors, and sports technology firms, the Committee will conduct its deliberations in physical, online, or hybrid modes and submit its final recommendations to the Ministry within eight weeks.

A robust league structure is envisaged to provide regular, high-quality competitive pathways for talent identification and athlete development, while simultaneously driving private investment and generating employment across sports management, broadcasting, technology, events, and allied services, the ministry said in a release.

While several sports leagues in the country have achieved varying levels of success, many disciplines with strong sporting and social potential face commercial viability hurdles during their initial stages.

Accordingly, the Committee will assess the present sports league ecosystem to identify the major issues and constraints affecting the establishment and sustainability of leagues and will identify priority sports and categories, particularly Olympic sports, women's sports, youth sports, indigenous sports, and emerging sports, to recommend suitable operational models tailored to their sporting and commercial potential.

To bridge this gap, the Committee will examine mechanisms for structured Government facilitation alongside active participation from the private sector, sports organisations, State Governments, local bodies, and communities. This includes evaluating targeted interventions such as Viability Gap Funding (VGF), direct and indirect financial assistance, and concessional access to Government sports infrastructure.

The Committee has been mandated to assess existing ecosystem constraints, identify priority sports and tailored operational models, and recommend measures to attract corporate capital, franchise ownership, sponsorships, broadcasting and digital rights, and Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) financing.

Additionally, the committee will propose strategies to integrate leagues with schools, colleges, universities, and local clubs to foster grassroots participation among youth and women, alongside establishing an institutional governance framework covering financial transparency, athlete welfare, integrity, and a phased implementation roadmap informed by global best practices.