MENAFN - AETOSWire) (BUSINESS WIRE )--Abbove, the European wealth planning platform used by more than 1,450 advisors serving more than 40,000 families across Europe, today launched its MCP connector. Through the open Model Context Protocol, advisors can put their clients' complete wealth picture to work in the AI tools their institution has chosen, such as Claude, ChatGPT, Mistral or Copilot, within their access rights.

The difference lies in the data. AI tools are only as good as the data they consume. Abbove builds on its ability to model each family's wealth data in a complete and structured way. Co-built by advisors and their client families, it captures what aggregation alone cannot: goals, life events, gifts, the full picture of the family and its wealth. It forms the foundational data layer LLMs need to reach their full potential.

With the connector, advisors can:

Transform data collection: rebuild a complete wealth overview from meeting notes and wealth documents, ready for the advisor to review and import. Days of work now take under an hour.

Prepare client meetings in moments: agenda, interview guide, key risks and opportunities.

Query their entire book in natural language to identify each client's needs and advisory opportunities.

“An LLM without quality data is like a Formula 1 car running on bad fuel” said Guillaume Desclée, CEO of Abbove.“By placing a collaborative, holistic approach to wealth at the heart of the client-advisor relationship, we engage families in building, with their advisor, a single, complete and documented view of their wealth. That is the essential condition for building a high-quality information base and bringing AI into wealth advisory practice.”

The connector is available from today, activated per organisation.

About Abbove

Founded in Brussels in 2017, Abbove is a European white-label wealth planning platform for private banks, wealth managers and family offices. More than 1,450 advisors use it to serve more than 40,000 families representing over 200,000 individuals.

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