Africa is a region with prospects for medium- to long-term market expansion, supported by population growth and economic development. Demand is expected to increase across a wide range of industries, including packaging materials, automotive, construction, agriculture and healthcare, making Africa one of the Mitsui Chemicals Group's priority markets.

South Africa, in particular, has one of Africa's leading industrial bases and financial sectors, as well as good access to neighboring countries, giving it an important role as a hub for business development in the region.

The Mitsui Chemicals Group has been developing its business in the African market through its affiliates in India and Europe. Going forward, MCAF will be responsible for business development in Africa, particularly in Sub-Saharan Africa*, through sales and marketing of Mitsui Chemicals Group products, identifying customer needs, developing new applications and promoting collaboration with partner companies. Through locally focused sales activities, MCAF will also enhance its ability to propose solutions to customers and respond swiftly to market changes.

* Sub-Saharan Africa: The region of Africa located south of the Sahara Desert.