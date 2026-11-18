MENAFN - AETOSWire) (BUSINESS WIRE )--Today, Venture Global, Inc. (“Venture Global”; NYSE: VG) and China Gas Holdings Limited (“China Gas”; stock code: 0384), a leading natural gas operator in China, announced the execution of an increased Sales and Purchase Agreement (SPA) for the total purchase of 1.0 million tonnes per annum (MTPA) of U.S. liquefied natural gas (LNG) from Venture Global for twenty years starting in 2030. This agreement upsizes the previous SPA announced by the two parties in September 2026 for the purchase of 0.5 MTPA by another newly-agreed 0.5 MTPA.

Venture Global's total current long-term offtake with China Gas is now 3.0 MTPA under 20-year SPAs supplied across Venture Global's portfolio.

"Venture Global is pleased to continue growing our LNG partnership with China Gas, a leading natural gas operator in China, and help meet the country's growing energy needs with reliable, low-cost American LNG from across our Louisiana projects,” said Venture Global CEO Mike Sabel.

"We are pleased to further expand our partnership with Venture Global, one of the largest LNG exporters in the U.S. This agreement supports China Gas's strategy to build a global LNG trading business that connects reliable supply sources with markets where gas demand is growing. The contracted volumes will enhance our sourcing flexibility and support the continued growth of our LNG trading business,” said Mr. LIU Ming Hui, Chairman and President of China Gas.

About Venture Global

Venture Global is an American producer and exporter of low-cost US LNG with over 100 MTPA of capacity in production, construction, or development. The company began producing LNG from its first facility in 2022 and is now one of the largest LNG exporters in the U.S. Its vertically integrated business includes assets across the LNG supply chain, spanning LNG production, natural gas transport, shipping and regasification. The company's first three projects – Calcasieu Pass, Plaquemines LNG, and CP2 LNG – are all located on the Gulf Coast of Louisiana. Venture Global is also developing carbon capture and sequestration projects at each of its LNG facilities.

About China Gas Holdings Limited

The Group is one of China's largest trans-regional, integrated energy suppliers and service providers. Through years of development, China Gas has successfully built a full-fledged business landscape. Centered on piped natural gas, it is supplemented by the import and distribution of liquefied natural gas (LNG) and liquefied petroleum gas (LPG), the promotion and application of biomass technology, the application of electricity and new energy technologies based on energy storage and spot trading, building and industrial energy efficiency driven by heat pump technology, as well as the manufacturing of gas equipment and kitchen appliances, household services, and new retail powered by smart AI tools, creating synergy in all segments.

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