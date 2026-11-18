MENAFN - AETOSWire) (BUSINESS WIRE )--Spatial Corp., the leading software development kit provider for design, manufacturing and engineering solutions and a subsidiary of Dassault Systèmes, today announced the availability of its 2027 1.0 Release. This latest release introduces new capabilities and enhancements across Spatial's 3D ACIS Modeler, CGM Modeler, 3D InterOp, Data Prep and CSM/CVM product lines.

Designed to improve efficiency, flexibility and robustness across CAD modeling, interoperability, data preparation and simulation workflows, the release delivers enhanced geometry processing, expanded modeling capabilities, improved CAD translation and advances in mesh generation for a better workflow coverage.

3D ACIS Modeler

Enhanced Blending (Filleting)

The 3D ACIS Modeler introduces support for asymmetric fixed-width blends with a conic cross-section, providing users with finer control over smooth transitions between edges. This enhancement builds on the symmetric fixed-width blend with a conic cross-section capabilities introduced in the previous 2026 1.0.1 release.

Addendum Sheet Generation

New addendum sheet generation functionality creates sheet geometries from user-specified coedges. These sheet geometries are an extension of the input sheet body at the selected coedges, providing additional flexibility for geometry creation and modification. Addendum sheets simplify the process of adding material to the boundaries of a body in a sheet metal workflow.

Spline Reconstruction

New spline reconstruction functionality generates improved spline surfaces from input splines that may contain geometric or parameterization errors. The reconstruction produces cleaner, better-parameterized spline representations while preserving the original shape of the surfaces to within a user-specified tolerance.

Persistent Entity Identifiers (PIDs)

The introduction of persistent entity identifiers provides immutable identifiers for ACIS entities through a new entity-registry service. This capability enables reliable tracking and management of entities throughout the lifecycle of models.

CGM Hidden Line Removal (HLR)

Enhancements to CGM Hidden Line Removal provide greater flexibility by allowing view-specific body instances to be deactivated. Both the underlying HLR view class structure and the corresponding Scheme commands have been updated.

CGM Modeler

Sheet Fitting

New sheet fitting functionality constructs spline sheet bodies from user-specified grids of points. The resulting sheet bodies can be configured according to spline degrees, knot placements, fitting modes and boundary constraints, including continuity, providing greater control over surface construction.

C# Wrapper Upgrade

The CGM Modeler C# wrapper has been upgraded to support builds with 8, enabling compatibility with the latest development environment.

3D InterOp

NX Enhancements

The NX reader introduces semantic support for section views and improved support for Product Manufacturing Information (PMI) created in drafting mode. Support for drawings has also been extended, removing previous limitations.

SOLIDWORKS Enhancements

The SOLIDWORKS reader now provides version strings even when file version information is unavailable during import. It also supports the retrieval of tolerance standards.

Creo Enhancements

The Creo reader introduces support for importing assembly-level quilts, improved geometry support and the retrieval of tolerance standards. Support for graphical PMI from non-active views is also being delivered partially in this release.

STEP Enhancements

The STEP reader now supports the import of files using abbreviated (short) names with 3D InterOp-CGM. Improvements to unit handling ensure correct unit and scaling behavior during import with 3D InterOp-ACIS, while 3D InterOp-CGM now also supports the import of units.

Additional CAD Format Enhancements

The CATIA V5 reader now supports 3D leader lines and is ready for CATIA V5-6R2027. The JT reader also introduces support for assembly-level graphical PMI.

Updated CAD Format Version Support

The 2027 1.0 release extends support to the following CAD format versions:

Inventor 2027 SOLIDWORKS 2027 AutoCAD 2027 Creo 13 Revit 2027 Navisworks 2027 Designcenter NX 2606 Parasolid V39 (PS Kernel and PS Direct) CATIA V5-6R2027

Additionally, hot-fix numbers are now available programmatically, providing easier access to version.

Data Prep Add-On

Hidden Body Removal (HBR)

Hidden Body Removal (HBR) has been extended to support all major formats for both parts and assemblies, further expanding data preparation capabilities across CAD workflows.

Hidden Face Removal (HFR)

New Hidden Face Removal functionality in 3D InterOp-ACIS identifies and removes hidden faces in part models, which provides additional model reduction capabilities beyond what can be achieved solely through HBR.

CSM Surface Mesher and CVM Volumetric Mesher

Improved Surface Meshing Performance and Robustness

Enhancements to surface meshing improve performance and robustness by preserving edge associations when very small edges are suppressed. This helps maintain more reliable geometry relationships during mesh generation.

Expanded Volume Meshing Capabilities

Volume meshing has been extended with support for quadratic mixed elements and non-manifold imprinting, providing additional capabilities for computational fluid dynamics (CFD) workflows.

More Precise Mesh Sizing

Improvements to mesh sizing provide closer adherence to requested mesh sizes and proximity-layer counts, particularly in thin regions, enabling greater control over mesh generation.

Enhanced Integration with Modeling SDKs

Continuous improvements to bridges simplify the integration of meshing workflows with the 3D ACIS Modeler and CGM Modeler, facilitating the development of integrated modeling and simulation applications.

About Spatial Corp.

Spatial Corp., a Dassault Systèmes subsidiary, is the leading provider of 3D software development toolkits for technical applications across a broad range of industries. Spatial 3D modeling, CAD translation, Meshing and 3D visualization software development toolkits help application developers deliver market-leading products, maintain focus on core competencies, and reduce time-to-market. For 40 years, Spatial's 3D software development toolkits have been adopted by many of the world's most recognized software developers, manufacturers, research institutes, and universities. Headquartered in Broomfield, Colorado, Spatial has offices in the USA, France, Germany, Japan, China, and the United Kingdom. For more information on Spatial's latest updates and product offerings, please visit .

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