MENAFN - AETOSWire) (BUSINESS WIRE )--Myths and misconceptions about electric cars, from battery lifespan and fire risk to grid collapse, are the biggest barrier to EV adoption, according to respondents to the annual. The 2026 survey draws on responses from more than 29,500 EV drivers across 34 countries.

“The EV transition is not just an infrastructure or affordability challenge. It is also an information challenge. Outdated information and misconceptions continue to influence decisions long after the technology has moved on,” says Ellen Hiep, from the Steering Committee of the Global EV Alliance (GEVA).

Myths the greatest barrier

Asked to identify the greatest barrier to EV adoption in their country, 74% of respondents cited myths about EVs, ahead of purchase price (49%) and charging access in apartment buildings (47%).

The most reported myths are that EV batteries do not last (72%), that EVs catch fire more easily (58%), and that the EV transition will eventually cause the electricity grid to collapse (45%).

EV batteries will outlast the car

“It is understandable that people compare EV batteries with phone batteries that need replacing after two or three years. But most EV drivers have a very different experience with their car batteries,” says Ellen Hiep.

In the survey, 65% of respondents disagree or strongly disagree with the statement“I am concerned about the lifespan of my battery”, while only 18% agree or strongly agree.

“Most EV drivers know from experience that modern EVs come with long battery warranties of eight years, and that most batteries will outlast the car,” says Ellen Hiep.

About the annual Global EV Driver Survey

The annual Global EV Driver Survey gathers insights into EV ownership, charging and barriers to adoption from 2024 and onwards. The 2026 edition draws on responses from more than 29,500 EV drivers in 34 countries and is presented by the Global EV Alliance (GEVA), a non-profit network of 71 EV associations across 41 countries. Explore the survey data at href="" rel="nofollow" GlobalEVAllianc, including global findings and country-level results.

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