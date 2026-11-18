Ansen, a global cybersecurity solutions and services provider, announced that its AI-powered security agent GenRed achieved a 99.0% success rate on CyberGym, a vulnerability reproduction benchmark developed by researchers at the University of California, Berkeley.

Listed as Crimson on the leaderboard, GenRed successfully completed 1,492 of 1,507 real-world vulnerability reproduction tasks, securing the No. 1 position on the CyberGym leaderboard at the time of submission.

World-Class Performance in AI Cybersecurity

GenRed achieved a 99.0% success rate on CyberGym's vulnerability reproduction benchmark, demonstrating its capabilities in autonomous vulnerability analysis and security validation.

GenRed combines specialized multi-agent workflows, vulnerability analysis, and automated verification to carry out complex security assessments. Its performance reflects Ansen's focus on developing AI-native cybersecurity technologies that can be evaluated against practical, reproducible security tasks.

Beyond the benchmark score, GenRed's ability to produce reproducible technical findings offers practical value for security teams. It can help organizations verify potential vulnerabilities, prioritize remediation, and make informed decisions based on evidence rather than unvalidated alerts.

These capabilities are particularly relevant across the Gulf, where rapid digital transformation is increasing demand for effective security validation. For government agencies, financial institutions, and critical infrastructure operators, on-premises deployment, controlled execution, and auditable testing can also help address data sovereignty and oversight requirements.

Ansen continues to advance AI-driven solutions that enable organizations to identify security weaknesses earlier, validate risks, and strengthen cyber resilience at scale.

About GenRed: Built for Security and Sovereignty

GenRed is Ansen's AI-native autonomous penetration testing platform, designed for reliable and efficient security validation. Unlike traditional vulnerability scanners, GenRed goes beyond detecting known vulnerabilities to uncover potential unknown business logic flaws and provide reproducible evidence of real security risks. With on-premises deployment and auditable testing, the platform helps organizations retain control over sensitive data and their security assessments while supporting evidence-based remediation.

About Ansen

Ansen is an AI-native cybersecurity solutions provider offering AI security, AI-powered security operations, endpoint and workload protection, managed security services, and offensive security assessment. With local offices and teams in the UAE, Saudi Arabia, Egypt, and Hong Kong, Ansen serves organizations across the Middle East, North Africa, Asia-Pacific, and beyond.

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