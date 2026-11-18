Central Pattana plc Thailand's leading real estate developer, is joining hands with The Walt Disney Company (Thailand) to launch 'A Celebration of Wonders 2027'. To feature festive photo zones, displays and Disney-themed pop-ups inspired by beloved Disney and Pixar stories featuring special merchandise collections. The celebration runs from October 30, 2026, to January 3, 2027, at Central shopping centres across Thailand.

centralwOrld's main highlight is 'Disney Pixar – A Celebration of Wonders centralwOrld 2027', a 4,000-sq.m. experience running from 12 November 2026 to 3 January 2027. Four zones bring stories to life: 'Wonder in Every Moment of Life' celebrates 40 years of Pixar with giant Sulley and Mike displays, plus Toy Story and Up installations; 'The Enchanted Royals' features five Disney Princess stories, including Cinderella, Snow White, The Little Mermaid, Beauty and the Beast and Tangled, with a magical glowing hair Rapunzel display. 'Sweetopia Dream City' inspired by Zootopia, while 'Frozen Wonderland' showcases Elsa's Ice Castle inspired by Frozen.

Enjoying a Disney- and Pixar-inspired LED Light Show, first 'Movie Night Under the Christmas Tree', and retail pop-ups offering more than 10,000 licensed products.

The festive atmosphere continues with one of Southeast Asia's largest Christmas trees, featuring its first new design in 20 years, more than one million lights and LED effects.

Alice in Wonderland's 75th anniversary will be celebrated at Central Park and Central Phuket, bringing Wonderland to life through pop up activities themed displays and enchanting photo opportunities. At Central Park, visitors can explore three magical scenes, including the Enchanted Tulgey Wood, Down the Rabbit-Hole and Mad Hatter's Tea Party. Meanwhile, Central Phuket features a Wonderland Maze and the Meadow of Living Flowers. Adding to the celebrations, 38 Central shopping centres nationwide will host special Winnie the Pooh pop-ups themed displays marking 100 years of the beloved character.

Beyond 'A Celebration of Wonders 2027', Central Pattana continues to strengthen its role as a“Curator” by collaborating with leading partners to bring world-class festivals and activations to Thailand. These initiatives position the country as a 'world event hub destination', leveraging year-round major events to drive country's tourism.

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