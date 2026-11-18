MENAFN - Daily Forex) The U.S. dollar continues to fight back against any hint of selling in the USD/JPY pair. The market is looking like one that is continuing to see the carry trade play out.

USD/JPY

The U.S. dollar has fallen significantly during the trading session here on Tuesday, but most of that selling was in Asia. As the Americans stepped on board, we did see a bit of a bounce back.

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The ¥159 level is an area that previously had been resistant, so market memory suggests support. The ¥160 level above is a major barrier to overcome, and it is a potential intervention area for the Bank of Japan. We saw a couple of minor moves late last week on Friday that suggested maybe a little bit of action going on under the surface. Of course, we are starting to see the Japanese moan and complain about FX moves.

U.S. Dollar Could be Much Higher

The reality is, though, the fundamentals should have the dollar much higher. Sooner or later, the market will press that issue. You get paid significantly to hold this market, and at the end of every day, it does make a huge difference.

EURUSD Chart by TradingView

Short-term pullbacks, I think, continue to offer interesting buying opportunities, but you have to be aware of the fact that it is a potentially difficult market to hang on to with larger positions. A little bit of position sizing and a lot of patience probably go a long way here

I have no interest whatsoever in shorting this pair. I do not want to own the Japanese yen, and I think ultimately the carry trade is a big deal here. You get paid. Everybody knows that. With the exception of the Bank of Japan, I do not know if anybody is on the other end of the trade, at least with any conviction.

I remain bullish, but I recognize choppiness is probably the way we are going to go moving forward.

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