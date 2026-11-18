USD/JPY Forecast 18/11: Dollar Buyers Fight Back (Video)
The reality is, though, the fundamentals should have the dollar much higher. Sooner or later, the market will press that issue. You get paid significantly to hold this market, and at the end of every day, it does make a huge difference.EURUSD Chart by TradingViewShort-term pullbacks, I think, continue to offer interesting buying opportunities, but you have to be aware of the fact that it is a potentially difficult market to hang on to with larger positions. A little bit of position sizing and a lot of patience probably go a long way hereI have no interest whatsoever in shorting this pair. I do not want to own the Japanese yen, and I think ultimately the carry trade is a big deal here. You get paid. Everybody knows that. With the exception of the Bank of Japan, I do not know if anybody is on the other end of the trade, at least with any conviction.I remain bullish, but I recognize choppiness is probably the way we are going to go moving forward.Want to trade our USD/JPY forex analysis and predictions? Here's a list of forex brokers in Japan to check out.
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