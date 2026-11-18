AUD/USD Forecast 18/11: Aussie Bounce Raises Doubts (Video)
If we turn around and break down below the lows of today, then I think it opens up a real challenge to break down below the 0.67 level, possibly even the 0.66 level. All things being equal, the interest rate differential continues to favor the U.S. dollar, and real rates in the United States continue to pay you to hold government debt.EURUSD Chart by TradingViewConversely, the RBA recently had an interest rate decision, and there were 3 members abstaining from raising rates, so they may be on pause here shortly. Ultimately, this is a market that is trying to find the floor, and despite the fact that we have bounced a little bit during the trading session, I do not necessarily think we have done thatThis is a massive drop lower, and with this, I think any rally at this point in time opens up the possibility of buying U.S. dollars at a cheaper level. Ultimately, I remain bearish, but I recognize that the overextension probably needs a short-term correction.Ready to trade our daily AUD/USD Forex analysis? Check out the best forex trading platform for beginners Australia worth using.
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