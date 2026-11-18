MENAFN - Daily Forex) The Aussie dollar has dropped during the session on Tuesday, as we look to find some kind of floor in this market. At this point, the markets continue to see the rates in the U.S. as a problem.

AUD/USD

The Aussie dollar has fallen a bit during the trading session here on Tuesday to test the 0.67 region. We have turned around to show signs of life and strength, but ultimately this is a market that has been sold off rather viciously.

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It is worth noting that the 50-day EMA is crossing below the 200-day EMA. I do think that the bounce that we are seeing here might end up being a little bit of a short-covering rally, maybe a little oversold bounce. The 50-day EMA is crossing below the 200-day EMA, kicking off the so-called death cross.

If we turn around and break down below the lows of today, then I think it opens up a real challenge to break down below the 0.67 level, possibly even the 0.66 level. All things being equal, the interest rate differential continues to favor the U.S. dollar, and real rates in the United States continue to pay you to hold government debt.

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Conversely, the RBA recently had an interest rate decision, and there were 3 members abstaining from raising rates, so they may be on pause here shortly. Ultimately, this is a market that is trying to find the floor, and despite the fact that we have bounced a little bit during the trading session, I do not necessarily think we have done that

This is a massive drop lower, and with this, I think any rally at this point in time opens up the possibility of buying U.S. dollars at a cheaper level. Ultimately, I remain bearish, but I recognize that the overextension probably needs a short-term correction.

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