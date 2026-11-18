Gold Forecast 18/11: Fragile Rebound Faces Risks (Video)
Gold has a geopolitical safety bid to it, but at the end of the day, when you look at the ETF flows, it's only Asia and Europe that are throwing money at gold. The Americans, and to a lesser extent the Canadians, are dumping it. That's been what's going on.EURUSD Chart by TradingViewWhen you can get a guaranteed return above inflation, it makes sense to avoid riskier assets such as gold. That being said, if the market were to bounce from here, then I think the $4,000 level is an area that a lot of people will be watching closely, as it previously has been support and could be resistance here. This area will be one that we have to watch very closely, as it will be importantI like the idea of fading this market at the first signs of exhaustion. Or, if we break down below the $3,850 level, in that environment you could see the gold market dropping to $3,600, possibly even $3,500. I remain bearish here.Ready to trade today's Gold forecast? Here are the best Gold brokers to choose from.
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