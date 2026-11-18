MENAFN - Daily Forex) Gold continues to see a lot of noisy trading, with the gold market trying to rally a bit early on Monday. With this, we are still looking very much like a market that is struggling with the idea of higher real rates.

Gold

The gold market has rallied just a touch during the early part of the trading session here on Tuesday, as we have seen a bit of support at the $3,850 level, an area that has been important more than once.

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I think, ultimately, if we were to break down below that level, it could be a very bad sign. The story, of course, is the same story we've been hearing for a while: real rates in America pay you to hold the paper and clip the coupon instead of risking or gambling in the precious metals sector.

Gold has a geopolitical safety bid to it

Gold has a geopolitical safety bid to it, but at the end of the day, when you look at the ETF flows, it's only Asia and Europe that are throwing money at gold. The Americans, and to a lesser extent the Canadians, are dumping it. That's been what's going on.

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When you can get a guaranteed return above inflation, it makes sense to avoid riskier assets such as gold. That being said, if the market were to bounce from here, then I think the $4,000 level is an area that a lot of people will be watching closely, as it previously has been support and could be resistance here. This area will be one that we have to watch very closely, as it will be important

I like the idea of fading this market at the first signs of exhaustion. Or, if we break down below the $3,850 level, in that environment you could see the gold market dropping to $3,600, possibly even $3,500. I remain bearish here.

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