MENAFN - Daily Forex) Silver continues to see a lot of noise in the markets, as real rates continue to be important and work against non-yielding assets like silver.

Silver

Silver has rallied slightly during the trading session here on Tuesday, but quite frankly, I think this is more or less going to be filed under the idea of just an oversold bounce.

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Ultimately, I do think that anytime silver rallies, you have to be looking at this as a sell-the-first-signs-of-exhaustion type of market. The $50 level is a level that I think has a lot of psychology attached to it, and therefore it would not surprise me at all to see the market get involved and start fading right away.

The $50 level is a level that I think has a lot of psychology attached to it

Even if we break above there, it is really not until we break above the $55 level that I think traders will be able to be comfortable, if you will, in owning silver.

I do think that the real rates in the United States continue to punish silver and other metals, but we are just a little oversold. A little bit of patience probably goes a long way here, and as a result, I think you have to believe that if you give yourself a little bit of time, you will get a nice selling opportunity

Looking at the longer-term charts, the $45 level is an area of previous support that could be a target here. We will just have to wait and see, but quite frankly, silver is dead in the water until those rates in America start to come down. It has been like a wrecking ball with non-yielding assets such as this one.

I remain very bearish. I have no interest in buying silver in this environment, and think we are a long way from seeing a sustainable rally as long as yields remain restrictive.

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